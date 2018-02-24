Fishermen seek compensation over U.S. fighter jet fuel tank incident

Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera pledged to address "sincerely" a request for compensation by local fishermen affected by the recent dumping of fuel tanks by a U.S. fighter jet in the northeastern prefecture of Aomori.

"We take very seriously that the fishermen have been forced to halt operations. We will deal sincerely and appropriately with compensation," Onodera said in a meeting with Gov Shingo Mimura in Misawa.

"We have caused trouble to people in the town of Tohoku and Aomori Prefecture," the minister added.

After the talks, the Aomori governor told reporters, "The defense minister promised compensation faithfully. Now we want (the Maritime Self-Defense Force) to make sure they remove the tanks."

An F-16 fighter jet belonging to the U.S. Misawa Air Base dumped two fuel tanks Tuesday in Lake Ogawara in the prefecture following an engine fire, forcing local fishermen to halt fishing.

An MSDF unit looking for the fuel tanks in the lake recovered parts of the tanks in the morning. Onodera inspected the site of the dumping in the lake after the meeting with the governor.

The wreckage of the tanks was salvaged after being found by MSDF divers on the bottom of the lake at a depth of 10 meters. The U.S. military confirmed the wreckage as parts that connect fuel tanks with the main wings and brought them back to the base.

Under the Japan-U.S. status of forces agreement, the United States is supposed to pay 75 percent of the total amount of damages caused by its military in the performance of official duties in Japan, with Japan covering the rest, if the United States alone is responsible.

The fuel tank incident followed a series of mishaps and accidents involving U.S. military aircraft in Japan, mostly in the southern prefecture of Okinawa, which hosts the bulk of U.S. military facilities in the country.

Later in the day, Onodera attended a ceremony at the Misawa base of the Air Self-Defense Force to mark the first deployment by Japan of an F-35A stealth fighter jet.

In a speech at the ceremony, Onodera stressed the severe security environment surrounding Japan, including continued nuclear weapons and missile development by North Korea and the military assertiveness of China and Russia near the Japanese archipelago.

"The F35A has a high stealth capability and is capable of performing various missions such as information gathering and warning and surveillance activity," he said.

The F-35A, equipped with high-performance radar that can detect ballistic missiles and capable of evading radar detection, was deployed at the base in Japan. The ASDF plans to deploy nine more F-35As at the base in fiscal 2018 from April to form a squadron of 10 fighter jets.

