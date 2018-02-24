Fishermen seek compensation over U.S. fighter jet fuel tank incident

Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera pledged to address "sincerely" a request for compensation by local fishermen affected by the recent dumping of fuel tanks by a U.S. fighter jet in the northeastern prefecture of Aomori.
"We take very seriously that the fishermen have been forced to halt operations. We will deal sincerely and appropriately with compensation," Onodera said in a meeting with Gov Shingo Mimura in Misawa.
"We have caused trouble to people in the town of Tohoku and Aomori Prefecture," the minister added.
After the talks, the Aomori governor told reporters, "The defense minister promised compensation faithfully. Now we want (the Maritime Self-Defense Force) to make sure they remove the tanks."
An F-16 fighter jet belonging to the U.S. Misawa Air Base dumped two fuel tanks Tuesday in Lake Ogawara in the prefecture following an engine fire, forcing local fishermen to halt fishing.
An MSDF unit looking for the fuel tanks in the lake recovered parts of the tanks in the morning. Onodera inspected the site of the dumping in the lake after the meeting with the governor.
The wreckage of the tanks was salvaged after being found by MSDF divers on the bottom of the lake at a depth of 10 meters. The U.S. military confirmed the wreckage as parts that connect fuel tanks with the main wings and brought them back to the base.
Under the Japan-U.S. status of forces agreement, the United States is supposed to pay 75 percent of the total amount of damages caused by its military in the performance of official duties in Japan, with Japan covering the rest, if the United States alone is responsible.
The fuel tank incident followed a series of mishaps and accidents involving U.S. military aircraft in Japan, mostly in the southern prefecture of Okinawa, which hosts the bulk of U.S. military facilities in the country.
Later in the day, Onodera attended a ceremony at the Misawa base of the Air Self-Defense Force to mark the first deployment by Japan of an F-35A stealth fighter jet.
In a speech at the ceremony, Onodera stressed the severe security environment surrounding Japan, including continued nuclear weapons and missile development by North Korea and the military assertiveness of China and Russia near the Japanese archipelago.
"The F35A has a high stealth capability and is capable of performing various missions such as information gathering and warning and surveillance activity," he said.
The F-35A, equipped with high-performance radar that can detect ballistic missiles and capable of evading radar detection, was deployed at the base in Japan. The ASDF plans to deploy nine more F-35As at the base in fiscal 2018 from April to form a squadron of 10 fighter jets.© KYODO
Goodlucktoyou
So Japanese taxpayers have to pay compensation to Japanese people for an accident caused by an inefficient American war plane？
Educator60
On the news they were saying that not only had the current harvest of clams needed to be disposed of, but also that future crops may be affected as they are harvested at an age of five years.
bjohnson23
re: After the talks, the Aomori governor told reporters, "The defense minister promised compensation faithfully. Now we want (the Maritime Self-Defense Force) to make sure they remove the tanks."
Why wasn't the Japan Coast Guard (JCG) called immediately as they are the ones to call in such a situation, and are responsible for the protection of the coastline of Japan. In addition, the JCG The JCG maintains national-level elite units:
Rescue swimmers and public safety diving team. Regional counterparts are Sensui-shi (潜水士).[2]
Offshore oil spill and chemical hazard response team. The Japanese counterpart of the National Strike Force (NSF) of the USCG.
Not sure what or whom was the basis to get the MSDF involved as they are not the subject matter experts in offshore oil spills or even fuel in waters.
The JCG also has the remediation contractors on hand to contact if needed or equipment is needed. They also have a hydrological survey equipment. But hey what do I know absolutely nothing. What type of chemicals besides the jet fuel are involved, it is not a secret that additives such as de-icing is added to jet fuel, one can google search that information. What about the people who in the future may eat the fish who have consumed smaller fish infested with jet fuel or the bottom feeders. hmmm. what compensation will the people have?
zones2surf
@bjohnson23,
All fair questions, except that the body of water in question was not the Pacific Ocean, but an interior lake. The fighter plane's flight path took it over Lake Ogawara rather than over the Pacific Ocean.
And I would imagine that under the SFA, the SDF is the agency that gets involved, as the JCG does not get involved in SFA matters.
Just an educated guess.