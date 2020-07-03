Food poisoning hits 3,453 teachers, students in Saitama schools

More than 3,400 teachers and students at more than a dozen public schools in Yashio, Saitama Prefecture, have become sick with diarrhea and stomach pains in a mass food poisoning outbreak.
Saitama Prefecture said on Thursday that 3,453 people in 15 elementary and middle schools in Yashio, a city of 92,000, had been affected after eating a lunch supplied by the TQC cooperative on June 26.
Out of a total of nearly 7,000 people examined, more than 2,000 elementary school students and over 1,100 middle school students were shown to have food poisoning, the prefecture said, adding it was investigating the origins of the outbreak.
The lunch included fried chicken, a tuna/potato dish and seaweed salad, as well as rice and miso soup, it said.
Nobody at TQC answered an after hours phone call made by Reuters seeking a comment.
HAMBURGER
Must have been the miso soup.
InspectorGadget
Poor kids. The only way that number could get sick is through contamination at source.
Numan
Someone will get sued!
hooktrunk2
Probably not. This isn't America. The boss will get up in front of a crowd and bow and apologize. Medical costs aren't exorbitantly high here where one needs to sue to recoup the cost of their hospitalization, if it resulted in that, and the teacher's salary will probably be covered.
Jonathan Prin
Food poisoning.
Yes but what then ? To what extent ?
letsberealistic
Mass food poisoning seems a common occurrence in Japanese schools but not in other developed nations (it comes up several times a year). Why? Anyone have any ideas?
Yubaru
Nope, and unless some unfortunate soul dies, or is hospitalized for any major length of time, no one will probably even be fired from their job either.
Yubaru
There is a huge list of "ideas" as to why, the number one being, in my opinion from experience, is improper training and improper handling of food during the preparation process.
That along with school lunches many times being cooked in one central location, and then delivered to the schools, the temperature of the food is not constant, and many times fluctuates during the delivery and up to serving process. Cold foods do not stay cold, and hot one's become lukewarm.
Had a case at my daughter's school once, and after it happened they could no longer serve any fresh vegetables, they all had to be boiled first, prior to sending out and serving. You can not imagine what it is like to be served Taco Rice (popular in Okinawa) with boiled lettuce and boiled tomatoes, being served!
Boiled cucumbers were a site to see as well!
oldman_13
I'd blame the tuna.
smithinjapan
Here we go again.
BibblyupNpop
Possibly because of the amount of sea food served in Japanese schools as opposed to in Western schools.
Vinke
@BibblyupNpop
I wouldn't blame the sea food - I haven't really heard of food poisoning from fish (getting parasites from them is another story). Eating badly cooked chicken (Campylobacteriosis) or e.g. mayonnaise is another story - the story had the schools had a tuna/potato dish, which could refer to a potato salad, which often includes eggs and mayonnaise.
egads man!
This is what happens when a single producer is used to distribute to a large area. This wouldn't have happened if each school had its own cooking staff.
Mickelicious
Humidity?
HenryK
Food is prepared hours before and left out.
Hot summer temperatures food can start to spoil within an hour.
Bacteria grows quickly and first hand seen it under microscope after 2 hours.
The food in side the petri dish was almost completely black with bacteria.
AgentX
I wonder if the lockdowns that caused so much financial stress to businesses could have played a part in this?
Cost cutting, and taking a chance with borderline foods after the company's bottom line has been so negatively affected.
Not a far stretch of the imagination. The lockdowns will affect us in ways we can not yet imagine.