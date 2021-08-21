Foot traffic still high despite state of emergency

Despite anti-virus measures taken under the state of emergency and quasi-emergency status in hard-hit areas, Japan is grappling with its largest wave of infections yet, with the strain on the medical system showing no signs of abating.
The number of COVID-19 cases with severe symptoms rose to 1,888 cases across the country on Saturday, up 72 from Friday and hitting record highs for the ninth straight day.
In the 17 prefectures where the state of emergency and quasi-emergency status were newly imposed on Friday, the number of people increased at 21 of 34 observation spots including major train stations and commercial districts from a week earlier as of 3 p.m. Saturday.
The government's subcommittee on the coronavirus response has called for reducing traffic volumes of people in the nation's capital by half compared with those in the first half of July.
However, the turnout of people on major streets in Tokyo's Ginza and Shibuya districts on Saturday fell just modestly from levels on July 10.
At the second terminal of Tokyo's Haneda airport, the number of people passing by went up slightly from the July 10 level.© KYODO
4 Comments
Login to comment
Wobot
Meh, people have been vaccinated now so the Japanese are literally voting with their feet. The head of the Tokyo medical association is calling for ivermectin to be used for more widely so hopefully that'll help too
https://www.yomiuri.co.jp/choken/kijironko/cknews/20210818-OYT8T50030/amp/?__twitter_impression=true
letsberealistic
What a contrast to NZ (and ostensibly Australia) where there is nobody on the streets as a result of a sudden lockdown due to one COVID case.
sakurasuki
What emergency means? Closing restaurant bar and restaurant after 8 PM right.
Please doesn't care about that anymore, since there's no penalty.
Asiaman7
The images at the link below provide a much different image — thousands of police and protesters clashing across Australia. I think I would prefer be here in Japan.
—
Thousands march in anti-lockdown protests across Australia
Thousands have marched in capital cities across the country. In Melbourne alone, more than $1.1 million in fines will be handed down, six officers were hospitalised and 218 people were arrested.
https://www.9news.com.au/world/coronavirus-lockdown-photos-victoria-australia-and-around-the-world-usa-china-uk/4e4fc985-5fe5-4ff4-99d0-c8155c9a6d52