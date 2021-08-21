Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Foot traffic still high despite state of emergency

4 Comments
TOKYO

Despite anti-virus measures taken under the state of emergency and quasi-emergency status in hard-hit areas, Japan is grappling with its largest wave of infections yet, with the strain on the medical system showing no signs of abating.

The number of COVID-19 cases with severe symptoms rose to 1,888 cases across the country on Saturday, up 72 from Friday and hitting record highs for the ninth straight day.

In the 17 prefectures where the state of emergency and quasi-emergency status were newly imposed on Friday, the number of people increased at 21 of 34 observation spots including major train stations and commercial districts from a week earlier as of 3 p.m. Saturday.

The government's subcommittee on the coronavirus response has called for reducing traffic volumes of people in the nation's capital by half compared with those in the first half of July.

However, the turnout of people on major streets in Tokyo's Ginza and Shibuya districts on Saturday fell just modestly from levels on July 10.

At the second terminal of Tokyo's Haneda airport, the number of people passing by went up slightly from the July 10 level.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
Login to comment

Meh, people have been vaccinated now so the Japanese are literally voting with their feet. The head of the Tokyo medical association is calling for ivermectin to be used for more widely so hopefully that'll help too

https://www.yomiuri.co.jp/choken/kijironko/cknews/20210818-OYT8T50030/amp/?__twitter_impression=true

2 ( +4 / -2 )

What a contrast to NZ (and ostensibly Australia) where there is nobody on the streets as a result of a sudden lockdown due to one COVID case.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

What emergency means? Closing restaurant bar and restaurant after 8 PM right.

Foot traffic still high despite state of emergency

Please doesn't care about that anymore, since there's no penalty.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

letsberealisticToday  06:39 am JST

What a contrast to NZ (and ostensibly Australia) where there is nobody on the streets as a result of a sudden lockdown due to one COVID case.

The images at the link below provide a much different image — thousands of police and protesters clashing across Australia. I think I would prefer be here in Japan.

Thousands march in anti-lockdown protests across Australia

Thousands have marched in capital cities across the country. In Melbourne alone, more than $1.1 million in fines will be handed down, six officers were hospitalised and 218 people were arrested.

https://www.9news.com.au/world/coronavirus-lockdown-photos-victoria-australia-and-around-the-world-usa-china-uk/4e4fc985-5fe5-4ff4-99d0-c8155c9a6d52

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

7 Spooky Japanese Superstitions and Their Origins

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Why are There So Many Summer Festivals in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Roppongi Hills Serviced Apartments: Stay Like You Live #2

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

7 Scariest Japanese Ghosts and Ghouls to Haunt Your Dreams

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tweet of the Week #145: Cucumbers and Eggplants Ride for Ancestors Spirits

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Child Safety Tips From Japanese Schools

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Roppongi Hills Serviced Apartments: Stay Like You Live #3

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Coronavirus Situation in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 16-22

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #144: Naoshima’s Pumpkin Blown Away by Typhoon Lupit

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “He Wants My Passwords For Everything”

Savvy Tokyo