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Crowds of tourists enter through a historic stone gate at Osaka Castle in Osaka on April 3. Image: Artur Widak/NurPhoto/Reuters
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Foreign visitors to Japan fall 5.5% in April

4 Comments
TOKYO

The number of foreign visitors to Japan in April fell 5.5 percent from a year earlier to 3.69 million, a decline attributed to flight suspensions and reductions linked to the conflict in the Middle East as well as a diplomatic row with China, according to government data.

It was the first decline since January, although the April figure marked the highest monthly total so far in 2026, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization.

By country and region, visitors from the Middle East dropped 21.4 percent to 22,300, as the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran disrupted air traffic at some airports and flights from Europe through the Middle East to Japan.

Visitors from China plunged 56.8 percent to 330,700 following Beijing's call for its citizens to avoid traveling to Japan. The advisory came after bilateral relations worsened over remarks by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Japan's potential involvement in a Taiwan contingency.

South Korea topped the list with 878,600 visitors, up 21.7 percent, followed by Taiwan with 643,500, up 19.7 percent.

Record highs were reached in April for visitors from nine markets, including South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam and the United States.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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4 Comments
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Visitors from China plunged 56.8 percent to 330,700

That's still 330,700 in one month of April.

5 ( +6 / -1 )

Good news!

0 ( +4 / -4 )

The fad is finished.

-6 ( +4 / -10 )

Probably Too expensive, too risky to go against the government will, too cold much warmer places all around Japan and possibly the news went out about Price Gouging of Tourists

-4 ( +4 / -8 )

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