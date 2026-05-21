Foreign visitors to Japan fall 5.5% in April

Crowds of tourists enter through a historic stone gate at Osaka Castle in Osaka on April 3.

The number of foreign visitors to Japan in April fell 5.5 percent from a year earlier to 3.69 million, a decline attributed to flight suspensions and reductions linked to the conflict in the Middle East as well as a diplomatic row with China, according to government data.

It was the first decline since January, although the April figure marked the highest monthly total so far in 2026, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization.

By country and region, visitors from the Middle East dropped 21.4 percent to 22,300, as the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran disrupted air traffic at some airports and flights from Europe through the Middle East to Japan.

Visitors from China plunged 56.8 percent to 330,700 following Beijing's call for its citizens to avoid traveling to Japan. The advisory came after bilateral relations worsened over remarks by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Japan's potential involvement in a Taiwan contingency.

South Korea topped the list with 878,600 visitors, up 21.7 percent, followed by Taiwan with 643,500, up 19.7 percent.

Record highs were reached in April for visitors from nine markets, including South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam and the United States.

© KYODO