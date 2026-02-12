Hokkaido, Japan’s northernmost, coldest, and snowiest prefecture, boasts world-class skiing and snowboarding venues. That’s not just an expression, either, as Hokkaido really does draw snowsport enthusiasts from around the world, especially with the current Japan travel boom among international tourists, and the weak yen helping to fuel it, showing no signs of changing anytime soon.
Unfortunately, it’s not just Hokkaido’s managed ski slopes that are proving popular with inbound visitors. Many of them have given into the temptation to ski outside of designated boundaries, but with their curiosity outstripping their skills, have then gotten lost, injured, stranded, or otherwise in need of help to get home, with more than 80 percent of the skiers/snowboarders requiring rescue in Hokkaido this season being foreigners.
▼ A video of the Hokkaido Prefectural Police conducting a helicopter rescue of a lost college student from overseas.
Between the end of last November and February 2, a total of 58 backcountry/off-piste skiers/snowboarders have needed to be rescued, with 48 of them, 82.8 percent of the total, being foreign nationals, according to the Hokkaido Prefectural Police.
This statistic hasn’t been sitting well with the Japanese public, for multiple reasons. First, it comes after a string of high-profile instances last year in which foreign hikers needed to be rescued from Mount Fuji (with one man needing emergency help twice in the same week) during the period when the trails are officially closed to hikers. There’s also a perception that restaurants, hotels, and other facilities in and around ski areas have ratcheted up their prices as they cater to foreign tourists who’re flush with cash, leaving locals who don’t have a favorable currency exchange rate to leverage out in the proverbial, and meteorological, cold. Seeing taxpayer money used to rescue people who ignored the rule would be bad enough, but when the people being rescued are also seen as contributing to rapidly rising consumer prices, it’s a double dose of frustration.
What exactly are the economics of running an off-course rescue operation? It depends. The police and fire department are, fundamentally, civil services for which there’s no itemized cost. You don’t have to pay a fee to have the police look for someone who stole your wallet, for example, and the fire department doesn’t send you a bill if a fire breaks out in your apartment building and they have to put it out. Because of that, off-piste skiers aren’t ordinarily charged if the police or fire department are mobilized; they get helped to get out of a place they weren’t supposed to be for free.
However, it’s not always the police and fire department who’re running the rescue operation. In some cases, such as at a ski resort that leases land within a national park for business operations, the resort may employ a civilian ski patrol to look for lost skiers, and their services aren’t always going to be cheap. At one resort in the Hokkaido town of Furano, rescue charges include 20,000 yen per man hour and an additional 50,000 yen per hour that a snowmobile is required. A recent late-night rescue, which took three hours to complete, ended with a bill for the lost skier of more than one million yen. Some cities also have a hybrid system, in which the local authorities coordinate with civilian rescue organizations, and in those cases too, the non-governmental organizations will need to be paid.
But again, if it’s just the police and fire department performing the rescue, those costs generally have to be covered by the local government, creating budgetary pressure to cut funding for other services or to increase local residents’ taxes. So it’s no shock to see that online commenters in Japan are pretty pissed-off about the off-piste foreign skiers.
“Total waste of tax money. They should charge the person who needed rescuing.”
“The money that everyone worked so hard to earn is being used to save inconsiderate foreigners.”
“There should be an extra tax for foreigners.”
“They should require anyone skiing in the area to have insurance, and fine them if they get lost and it turns out they don’t.”
“Charge foreigners who need rescuing 100 million yen, and detain them until they pay the amount in full.”
“I see foreigners on social media skiing off-course in Japan like it’s a matter of course, and then when they get confronted about it they just laugh and say ‘Sorry, I can’t understand what you’re saying.’”
“It’s one thing to not charge Japanese people who are paying into the tax system for years and years for rescues, but foreigners should have to pay for their costs.”
“Send the bill to their country’s embassy.”
It’s worth reiterating that the reactions above were specifically to instances of foreigners skiing off-course. The idea that skiing always comes with certain inherent risks, and that people might need emergency help, isn’t what’s got people riled up. They’re upset about the deliberate choice to ignore rules put in place to mitigate those risks, and the resulting taxpayer costs at a time when much of Japan’s local population is having to tighten their belts as prices rise much more quickly than wages.
Following last year’s Mt. Fuji rescues, there have been increasing calls to have flagrant violators of safety precautions foot the bill for their own rescues, and if trends continue, it won’t be a shock if municipalities in Hokkaido start considering ways to do so as well, especially as ill-mannered tourists continue to disrupt local living standards.
Source: Tele Asa News, YouTube/ANNnewsCH
Garthgoyle
Oh, that's no perception. That's a reality.
I went to this buffet restaurant in March last year in Niseko area and the price was ¥4,200 then. I went again in January and they ratcheted the price to ¥7,700. That's an 83% price increase in less than 12 months.
I've noticed the same in other restaurants in the area and on top, they slap a whole 10% "service" fee.
Rusutsu is now ¥16,000 to ski for a day.
It's not just a perception. It's the sad reality that locals can't enjoy these places anymore.
sakurasuki
Please mention those are international tourist, whenever foreigners being mentioned as if foreign resident in Japan are the real culprit.
Vanillasludge
Statistics are meaningless without context. What percent of all skiers are foreigners in the first place? If it’s 75-80% then yes, a high percentage of lost skiers will be foreign.
You can either want foreign tourists, or not want them, but you don’t get to have it both ways.
Let’s also remember the late 80’s when Japanese tourists not only swamped Waikiki, they BOUGHT IT. (The missing pinky boys in particular).
When you invite guests, sometimes you have to clean up after them.
MarkX
I wish Sora news would have also reported what other famous ski countries like Switzerland, France, Canada or the US do in these cases? Do they require people to have separate insurance, or charge them if the go off piste and get lost.
I guess what makes me most frustrated is when people just go ahead and break the rules knowing full well what they are doing but then claim ignorance and laugh and joke about it. IT is all fun and games until you need to be rescued! And the same people you are laughing at are searching for you.
WoodyLee
Of course, BUT Who is keeping count !!? and WHY???
It only shows that someone is watching, monitoring, and keeping track of Foreigners. I don't know of any nation that does that !!!
OssanAmerica
Every country does that to varying degrees. If you don't like it live in your home country, In some countries being a ciitizen doesn't help either.
sakurasuki
@WoodyLee
Simple when something happens just check the number, is that something can be blamed to foreigners or not.
Especially with current right wing movement.
didou
Locals do less back country ski, maybe it is a reason.
Technically, the path trails are closed, but if you climb Mount Fuji outside the defined trails, it is fine. This is important on a legal point of view
GuruMick
Charge a good amount for a rescue when skiers own actions are to blame.
Longhaul
Context is great—so let's actually use some. Comparing a real estate boom in the 80s to people risking the lives of first responders today isn't a 'gotcha,' it’s a total lack of perspective.
The Math Trap: Even if foreigners make up a large chunk of the crowd, the issue isn't just the number of rescues; it’s the refusal to follow local safety protocols. If you're 80% of the rescues but 100% of the ones ignoring the 'Do Not Enter' signs, that’s not a statistical quirk—it’s an entitlement problem.
The 'Guest' Fallacy: Being a 'guest' doesn't give you a license to be a liability. When you invite someone into your home, you expect them not to set the curtains on fire. 'Cleaning up' after a guest usually means washing a dish, not launching a helicopter search party because someone thought the boundary ropes were merely suggestions.
The Waikiki Deflection: Bringing up Japanese investment in Hawaii forty years ago is a classic pivot to avoid accountability. Buying a hotel in Honolulu didn't require a search and rescue team to pull the CEO out of a crevasse. One is economics; the other is endangering lives through negligence.
Bottom line: If you want to be treated like a welcome guest, start by respecting the mountain and the people who have to come save you when your 'context' fails you."
tokyo-star
a lot of places have 道民 discounts
shogun36
This for sure. Regardless of being foreign or local.
They shouldn't even be allowed up the slopes without insurance in the first place. It should be a part of the check in process.
Longhaul
The 'victim complex' here is staggering. You’re acting like a standard data point is a government conspiracy, but here’s a reality check: Every developed nation on earth tracks the nationality of people they pull out of the wilderness. * The 'Who' and the 'Why': Why do they keep count? Because Search and Rescue (SAR) is a massive logistical and financial operation. Governments need to know if they are rescuing locals (taxpayers) or tourists (visitors). If 80% of the people ignoring safety ropes are from a specific demographic, the government needs that data to adjust their travel warnings, update their multi-lingual signage, and figure out which embassies they need to coordinate with.
Global Norms: Go to the Swiss Alps, the French Pyrenees, or the US National Parks. If you get rescued, you fill out a report. That report includes your passport info. The Swiss Air-Rescue (Rega) and the French PGHM keep meticulous records on the nationality of victims to decide where to allocate their multi-million dollar budgets. Tracking 'foreigners' isn't 'monitoring' you—it’s basic civil engineering and risk management.
The 'Monitoring' Myth: You aren't being 'watched'; you’re being counted. There is a huge difference between surveillance and statistics. When a country sees a spike in a specific group needing life-saving intervention, they don't do it to be 'mean' on SNS—they do it to prevent the local morgue from filling up with people who thought local laws were 'suggestions.'
If you’re uncomfortable being a statistic, the solution is simple: Stay on the marked trails. If you’re going to break the rules and require a helicopter, don't be surprised when the people paying for it want to know who you are."
P_C
come on break down the nationalities of the foreign skiers.
daito_hak
What a stupid click bait article.
First of all:
No the foreigners are not responsible of the rising prices. The Japanese are. They are because of their greediness.
Now foreigners accounting for 80% of off-skiers needing rescue means nothing without more data. How many of such off-skying were there? What’s the proportion of foreigners to all skiers in comparison to Japanese? It could have been 10 incidents and 8 foreigners involved among x millions of foreign skiers during the season, so what? The point being that the number of such incident may be actually insignificant low compared to the total number of people.
Garthgoyle
Mention one restaurant that offers resident's discount.
Taciturn
An anecdote of course, but in a text from a friend who had just returned from a boarding trip in Hokkaido, and in response to my note about recent snow-related accidents involving foreigners, she said, "Yeah, at a couple of resorts we saw westerns (sic) doing some crazy back country. So dangerous and unnecessary when there was fantastic snow everywhere."
Personally, back when my trips involved boarding, mountain biking, diving etc, - not carrying pink inflatable unicorns along the beach for my kids like they do now - I would get specific insurance.
Bottom line: They should be rescued. They should also cover most, if not all, of the rescue costs.
masugomi
Sure is a lot of complaining and excuse making!
Make it simple. If you require rescue services because you broke the rules, you pay. Nationality is not part of the equation.
Lifer
If 80% of skiers are now from abroad because of price hikes,then that's expected.
Why not fleece them more by charging for rescues?
The writer seems like the sort of bloke I would see wearing geta and Kimberly and asking everyone how long they'd lived here.
Sad and performative.
Lifer
*jimbe.
Forst
daito_hakToday 08:52 am JST
What a stupid click bait article.
First of all:
No the foreigners are not responsible of the rising prices. The Japanese are. They are because of their greediness.
First of all, Thank you Sensei, but there are quite some foreigners buying properties as investments, ready to buy properties at high prices (easy when the weak is so low). So reversing the logic to solely blame to greedy locals is quite a shortcut too.
OssanAmerica
Wagyu to Worldwide Niseko、 a Niseko Burger Shop that offers 道民割引 (¥800 off for Hokkaido residents with ID).
masterblaster
Well, maybe not so much in Sapporo, but as we have seen even on this site, restaurants have started making English menus. The English menus have higher prices.
Nihon Tora
It should also be pointed out that skiing off piste is not always against the rules - for example, in Niseko, one of the most popular resorts, especially among foreigners, they have a gate system that allows access to off piste terrain when conditions allow. Quite a few other resorts have a similar system - usually the rule is that it is OK, but you are responsible if anything goes wrong and you need rescue.
Hokkaido is now so popular with foreigners, especially Niseko, Furano, Rusutsu all of which have jacked their prices up massively pricing out many Japanese, I wouldn’t be surprised if there are significantly more foreigners using Hokkaido’s resorts than Japanese. Even if 100% of Japanese people break the rules (assuming there is a rule), if there aren’t many Japanese people using the resorts, there won’t be many needing rescue.
blackpassenger
Make them pay
WoodyLee
""In 2025, international arrivals to Japan surged, with over 42 million visitors, primarily driven by East Asian markets. The top origin markets are South Korea, China, Taiwan, the U.S., and Hong Kong. These countries account for the vast majority of inbound tourism, with high visitor volume fueled by cultural, culinary, and experiential travel. ""
Source: Google search
Here you have it ladies and gents.
WA4TKG
Of course, no surprise there.
“ Selfies Rule” (your life) recent headlines prove it.
kohakuebisu
They should charge for this, put up big signs saying how much it costs, and most importantly of all, actually enforce it. The signs should also say that the heli will not fly in high winds, snowstorms, etc. so if you freeze overnight, its your fault for not carrying a down jacket and a jetboil. If folk refuse to pay, don't let them out of the country.
A lot of this is posers. There is a culture where if you ski on the piste, you are a dweeb. Many people who ski offpiste will tell you immediately that "I ski the backcountry". It's like "send from my Iphone" used to be on emails. This prevailing culture means makes people desperate to get offpiste or into the "backcountry" (i.e., a place with nice big ski lifts, not actual wilderness) just so others don't think they are an onpiste dweeb. In the backcountry, there is also massive oneupmanship, which pushes people into more dangerous places just to tick it off a list or try to get cred with others. Do not head into the backcountry with people with big egos.
Rescue is probably free in some other countries, but they have different mountain cultures and different approaches to taxation. Japanese people are socially conservative around personal responsibility and hate paying tax. It is not in Japanese culture to bail other people out for poor decision-making, especially when such rescues endanger the people making them.
Ricky Kaminski13
More cannon fodder for the over tourism doomers and the generic, low resolution ‘foreigners bad’ narrative being pushed by a noisy subsection of the media and population.
Making those that break the rules and decide to do an off-course adventure that goes horribly wrong is a no brainer. Just let everyone know when they check in to their hotels, pensions and guest houses that there are serious and enforced consequences both financially and safety wise for anyone playing silly buggers.
Problem solved. Can we move on now please? Not exactly rocket science this one.
TheKimoiOjisan
Skiing is pointless anyway, as is the ultimate poser sport, snowboarding.
Yet another 'we're obsessed with foreigners in Japan', type article.
Yawn
TheKimoiOjisan
It gets highly irritating, that's for sure.
USNinJapan2
TheKimoiOjisan
Since when do you need a point to do/play a sport or activity? It's not enough that someone might find it fun?
TheKimoiOjisan
No, it's not enough. .
It's dreadful.
HopeSpringsEternal
Makes sense, as most skiers in Hokkaido are foreign, Japan's domestic skier population fell from approx. 20M in 1990s to approx. 5M this year = Aging & Depopulation
Cheap Yen and Japan's rapidly falling GDP Per $Capita make Hokkaido out of reach for most JN skiers as well
quercetum
Japan’s ski population has been shrinking for decades. Without foreigners, many Hokkaido resorts would be ghost towns with chairlifts, but the sighs, the tut‑tutting, the ritual lament that Japan’s pristine slopes are being overrun by clueless outsiders. It’s a morality play disguised as a statistic.
What the article doesn’t tell you is how many Japanese skiers go off‑course and simply don’t require rescue. That’s the missing denominator.
Hokkaido’s resorts are now dominated by international visitors—drawn by the weak yen. If foreigners make up a large share of the people skiing the mountain, then of course they’ll make up a large share of the rescues. That’s not a scandal; that’s arithmetic.
If so many visitors are going off‑course, it’s a systems problem. Learn to manage the ski slopes better and improve safety so users don’t die on ski lifts and moving escalators.
HopeSpringsEternal
Hopefully ski lifts in Japan stop killing people soon, and quercertum is correct, Japan's ski industry would go bust almost instantly without foreign skiers, as fewer JN skiers daily due to rapid JN Aging and Depopulation
quercetum
Japanese hospitality
Irasshaimase when the wallet opens, sayonara when the rescue bill arrives.
Japantime
Unfortunately most visitors to Japan are not used to the Japanese snow conditions which are very different to other countries. They need to stay on the beginner slopes to protect themselves. Going off track is only for the local people who have grown up with the local conditions.
HopeSpringsEternal
Japan, Hokkaido in particular needs to find backcountry guides, add helicopter operations to shuttle skiers, nice way to attract big spenders from abroad, plus add to safety
toolonggone
How so?
Gohan4
does Hokkaido have Deer and swans?
HopeSpringsEternal
Nothing unique about Japan's ski conditions or snow, fairly heavy snow, Hokkaido bit lighter snow on average, varies by season, this year conditions and snow, bit better than average due to colder weather than average
Hokkaido's top resorts, where most try to ski/board off-course surely about 80% foreign, as JN's priced out, plus again far fewer JN's every year = Aging & Depopulation
Mr Kipling
Just put up better signs in several languages warning skiers and snowboarders that there is no rescue service off piste. If they choose to ignore then too bad.
Wesley
Simple:
Stop rescuing them.
Teach them a lesson that if you stray off course, you're on your own.
If you don't value your own life, why should rescue personnel risk their own lives to save yours?
I'm sure the bears in Hokkaido will agree.
Wesley
china people love Hokkaido so much, they even copied everything and built a mini-Hokkaido back in china. Just search for it.
Even their ice-festival is a cheap knock-off of the Sapporo one.
Baradzed
The question is how did they find so many Japanese nationals to rescue? Usually its like 99% foreigners on these resorts.
1glenn
Google tells me that over 80% of the skiers in Hokkaido are foreigners, so only 80% of those needing rescue are foreigners? That means they are doing better than the locals.
toolonggone
Yes, because no ice festivals existed before the one in Sapporo. Whoa! My eyes just rolled back so far in my head, I almost lost my balance! The Sapporo Ice Festival began in 1950. The St. Paul Winter Carnival began in 1886. By your logic, Japan copied St. Paul.
Taciturn
Wesley,
"There's a snowboarder in need of rescue in the north valley."
"He ignored a sign. Let him die."
By your logic, doctors shouldn't treat anyone who had a car accident while speeding, not indicating, or not looking left and right properly. There's no morality check before treatment (or rescue) is provided.
There is risk. You are right. But people in those jobs accept that. You join something like an SAR unit, or the coast guard etc, because you want to do some good on the front line - not for a desk job. Also, any risk is mitigated. For example, adverse conditions can delay or prevent a mission, and operators are trained and experienced; they're not sent on suicide missions.
okinawarides
Insurance should be made mandatory.
Gobshite
And as expected.... Japanese are perfect
“Charge foreigners who need rescuing 100 million yen, and detain them until they pay the amount in full.”
Simon turner
People need excitement in their lives. Ski fields give this.