Foreigners fleeing conflict zones to be eligible for Japan long-term residency from Dec 1

Japan's immigration agency said Tuesday that foreigners fleeing conflict zones such as war-hit Ukraine will be eligible for long-term resident status with a working visa under a revision to the immigration law, starting from Dec 1.
The new system is designed to help enable the approval of residence for individuals from conflict zones whose circumstances do not conform to the requirements for refugee approval.
The 1951 U.N. convention on refugees defines a refugee as "someone who is unable or unwilling to return to their country of origin owing to a well-founded fear of being persecuted for reasons of race, religion, nationality, membership of a particular social group, or political opinion."
Japan is a signatory to the convention, which obliges member states to give them protection, but evacuees from Ukraine and similar displaced persons do not meet the criteria.
Some 2,091 Ukrainian evacuees were in Japan as of Sept 20, of whom 1,931 reside in Japan under a "designated activities" visa for one year, according to the Immigration Services Agency of Japan.
Permission for their stay in Japan was given under the discretion of the justice minister.© KYODO
6 Comments
Login to comment
Mr Kipling
Great news for the thousands of Palestinians, Libyans and Syrians that will be welcomed into Japan....
Of course I'm joking. This is only for Ukraine.
didou
To fill the labor shortage. A job, the best way to integrate into the society
Fighto!
If this helps out some Ukrainian victims of Russia's war of aggression - a great many of whom have connections and family in Japan - this is a very positive thing.
Because they'd all fit seamlessly into Japan, right? How about some of those incredibly wealthy Muslim oil states - UAE, Oman, Qatar etc - give them a hand for once?
sakurasuki
Not all people that feeling from country are the same, country that received international spotlight like Ukraine will have special treatment in Japan. Other country only can hope for that, check what happened with people from Afghanistan.
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2022/09/15/national/afghanistan-refugees-lack-of-support-pressure/
Yubaru
Really? How many is a "great-many"? Japan is notorious for only allowing a token few refugee status or any special status that grants long term residency.
JeffLee
Seems like a positive move, but Japan still doesn't want refugees, despite being a signatory to the convention.