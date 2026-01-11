 Japan Today
national

Forest fire in Gunma extinguished after burning for over 24 hours

MAEBASHI, Gunma

A forest fire in Gunma Prefecture was extinguished Monday after burning for more than 24 hours, with no injuries or damage to homes reported, the local government in the area said.

The fire in Kiryu burned about 20,000 square meters of forested land. Self-Defense Forces personnel used water-carrying helicopters, among other resources, to bring the blaze under control.

The fire was first detected at around 11:20 a.m. Sunday. A dry air advisory was in effect for Kiryu at the time it broke out, and later a strong wind advisory was put in place, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Following a series of wildfire outbreaks in the vicinity of Tokyo, including one in Yamanashi Prefecture that has continued since Thursday, the government launched a liaison office to gather information, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Monday.

Editor: Story has been updated to report that the fire has been extinguished.

