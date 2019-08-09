Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Former Empress Michiko Photo: AP pool
national

Former Empress Michiko has early stage breast cancer

6 Comments
By Mari Yamaguchi
TOKYO

Former Japanese Empress Michiko has breast cancer and will have an operation, palace officials said Friday.

The Imperial Household Agency said doctors found Michiko had early-stage breast cancer in a regular health check in July. A lump was found in her left breast's mammary gland during an echography exam, the agency said.

Michiko, 84, received the title of empress emerita after her husband, Akihito, abdicated on April 30. Their son Naruhito ascended the Chrysanthemum Throne on May 1.

Doctors also found in June that Michiko has a minor heart problem that needs monitoring, though she has continued to make private outings. Michiko also had cataract operations in late June.

Doctors said Michiko has lost weight in recent months, presumably because she was busy preparing for and attending events related to Akihito's abdication, palace officials said. They said she needs to regain her stamina before having an operation, which is expected to take place sometime in September.

Michiko is to travel to Karuizawa in central Japan, where she and Akihito first met at a tennis match, in late August, and to the hot springs resort of Kusatsu as part of their annual vacation plans.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

6 Comments
Login to comment

Best wishes to her on a speed recovery.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

That's sad to hear. I hope she will be ok.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Whatever happened to privacy? Why do you have to tell hers or anyone's intimate medical information?

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Poor woman. I wish they would have let them abdicate sooner. She seems to have a lot of things coming at her at once. Hoping for a speedy recovery.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Whatever happened to privacy? Why do you have to tell hers or anyone's intimate medical information?

Relax. It was most likely her own decision to release it.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Hope she recovers soon and has no more issues after the medical procedure

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 32, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Unexpected Fees to Expect in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Culture

Starbucks Get Fruity With New Line of Peach-Flavored Drinks

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Families

Mother-Daughter Day Out: Pampering and Connecting at the Enoshima Island Spa

Savvy Tokyo

Anime & Manga

Comiket (Comic Market)

GaijinPot Travel

ALT

How Payday Works For An English Teacher in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Body Confidence and Body Positivity in Japan

Savvy Tokyo