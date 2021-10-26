Former Princess Mako says marriage was a 'necessary choice'

Former Princess Mako, right, the elder daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, and her husband Kei Komuro, attend a news conference to announce their marriage at a hotel in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Former Princess Mako Komuro, who married commoner Kei Komuro on Tuesday, said her new husband is "irreplaceable" and that their marriage was a "necessary choice" despite controversy over the union stemming from a family financial dispute.

Speaking to the press after registering their marriage, the former princess said she understands there are differing opinions about their union, but it was necessary for them to "live while cherishing and protecting our feelings."

Kei Komuro also said, "I love Mako san. I'd like to spend my life with a person I love."

"We will start a new life together. I know there would be different types of difficulties in our lives, but I would like for us to overcome them together as we have done until now," the former princess said at a Tokyo hotel.

Kei Komuro said he will "do whatever possible" to solve the money trouble involving his mother and her former fiance while voicing regret at how the couple and their families became the targets of constant criticism since magazines first reported on the financial dispute in December 2017.

The former princess, a niece of Emperor Naruhito, has been diagnosed with complex post-traumatic stress disorder, the Imperial Household Agency recently said.

"For the past few years, incorrect information was treated as if it was true, and I am very saddened that Mako san had problems on her physical and mental health due to defamation," he said.

The former princess also said she had "fear, pain and sadness about the spread of erroneous information as if it was true" every time she heard "unfounded speculations" that her partner had made unilateral decisions, not caring about her feelings.

Following short opening remarks, written responses by the couple to five questions submitted in advance by the media were distributed, and the couple exited the room in about 10 minutes.

The newlyweds were originally scheduled to give verbal answers to the questions, but the agency abruptly announced on Monday night that they would provide written responses in consideration of the health of the former princess.

Following the couple' marriage, Mako's parents -- Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko -- said in a statement that their eldest daughter's marriage was "unprecedented for the imperial family," adding they hope she will cherish the feelings she has built up over time and make a happy family.

Mako, who left her family's imperial residence Tuesday morning, is set to stay in a Tokyo condominium while preparing to move to New York, where Komuro works at a law firm.

Wearing a light green dress and holding a bouquet of flowers, she bowed several times to her parents and her younger sister Princess Kako as she left the residence in Tokyo at around 10 a.m.

The sisters hugged each other before Mako entered a car and left for a Tokyo hotel to meet the press with her husband, while her family waved until she was out of sight. Some 10 agency officials were also there to send her off.

Since Japanese imperial family members do not have passports, the princess needs to apply for hers as an ordinary citizen. She is expected to leave for the United States next month at the earliest.

© KYODO