Former emperor, empress to move out of palace on Thursday

Empress Emerita Michiko and Emperor Emeritus Akihito wave to well-wishers during a public appearance for New Year celebrations at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Jan 2.

Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko will move out of the Imperial Palace on Thursday, their first step toward swapping residence with the current emperor and his family, the Imperial Household Agency said.

Emperor Naruhito, who ascended the Chrysanthemum Throne on May 1 last year following his father former Emperor Akihito's abdication the previous day, and his wife Empress Masako are currently commuting to the palace from the Akasaka Imperial Residence nearby.

The senior couple will leave their home of 26 years and travel to Hayama Imperial Villa in Kanagawa Prefecture on the same day, and later stay at the Imperial Stock Farm in Tochigi Prefecture as well, while their belongings are moved to a temporary residence in Tokyo.

They will then move to the Takanawa Imperial Residence in Tokyo's Minato Ward on March 31, before settling at the Akasaka Imperial Residence.

The Takanawa Imperial Residence, formerly home to Prince and Princess Takamatsu, has been empty since the princess -- an aunt of former Emperor Akihito -- died in 2004 following the prince's death in 1987.

The spacious residence with a floor space of 1,592 square meters was constructed in 1973 and has a basement in addition to the ground floor.

To accommodate the senior couple, the Akasaka Imperial Residence will be renovated, with elevators and slopes scheduled to be added, while their old residence at the Imperial Palace will also be remodeled.

The couple has fond memories of the Akasaka residence, where they brought up the emperor and two other children and lived until December 1993.

