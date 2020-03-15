Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Empress Emerita Michiko and Emperor Emeritus Akihito wave to well-wishers during a public appearance for New Year celebrations at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Jan 2. Photo: REUTERS file
national

Former emperor, empress to move out of palace on Thursday

0 Comments
TOKYO

Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko will move out of the Imperial Palace on Thursday, their first step toward swapping residence with the current emperor and his family, the Imperial Household Agency said.

Emperor Naruhito, who ascended the Chrysanthemum Throne on May 1 last year following his father former Emperor Akihito's abdication the previous day, and his wife Empress Masako are currently commuting to the palace from the Akasaka Imperial Residence nearby.

The senior couple will leave their home of 26 years and travel to Hayama Imperial Villa in Kanagawa Prefecture on the same day, and later stay at the Imperial Stock Farm in Tochigi Prefecture as well, while their belongings are moved to a temporary residence in Tokyo.

They will then move to the Takanawa Imperial Residence in Tokyo's Minato Ward on March 31, before settling at the Akasaka Imperial Residence.

The Takanawa Imperial Residence, formerly home to Prince and Princess Takamatsu, has been empty since the princess -- an aunt of former Emperor Akihito -- died in 2004 following the prince's death in 1987.

The spacious residence with a floor space of 1,592 square meters was constructed in 1973 and has a basement in addition to the ground floor.

To accommodate the senior couple, the Akasaka Imperial Residence will be renovated, with elevators and slopes scheduled to be added, while their old residence at the Imperial Palace will also be remodeled.

The couple has fond memories of the Akasaka residence, where they brought up the emperor and two other children and lived until December 1993.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

What does LIVING mean to you? #5

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Coronavirus Outbreak: Japan Top 5 Useless (But Funny) Alternative Mask Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Travel

5 Things to Do in Japan This Spring (That Don’t Involve Hanami)

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 10, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #72: How Japanese Hear Rage Against The Machine Lyrics

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

What are ALTs’ Rights During the Coronavirus School Closures in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Happy (Or Not) White Day!

Savvy Tokyo