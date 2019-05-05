Former emperor, empress visit tennis club in first public appearance since his abdication

Emperor emeritus Akihito waves as he and Empress emerita Michiko wave as they arrive at te Tokyo Lawn Tennis Club on Sunday.

Emperor emeritus Akihito and Empress emerita Michiko visited the Tokyo Lawn Tennis Club on Sunday, their first public appearance since Akihito's abdication last Tuesday.

The couple arrived at around 4 p.m. and spent about an hour with old friends, but did not play tennis at the club in Minato Ward, Fuji TV reported.

The couple often played at the club together before they got married more than 60 years ago.

They waved to well-wishers and club members from their car as they arrived.

