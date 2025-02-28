 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Fuji-Q Highland worker killed during inspection of roller coaster

1 Comment
YAMANASHI

An employee was trapped and killed while making an inspection of the roller coaster at Fuji-Q Highland in Fujiyoshida City, Yamanashi Prefecture, on Friday.

According to police, the 29-year-old male employee, Iori Kamura, was inspecting the roller coaster at around noon when a coaster started moving for some reason and he was crushed against the rails.

He was taken to hospital in Kofu City, but later died.

The park's management company said the roller coaster was out of service all day for regular inspection, and Kamura was working under a carriage parked just before the boarding area when it started moving and pinned him against the rails.

The park operator said a total of 11 mechanics, including the deceased employee, had been working on the ride since around 9 a.m.

The manual states that inspections are to be performed with the main power to the operating device turned off, and that the vehicle is designed to stop using brakes attached to the rails, but it is not yet known whether the main power was on or the brakes were working properly at the time of the accident.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your favorite items from Japan!

ZenMarket helps you buy and ship goods from Japan.

Buy Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Human negligence at best, confirm and reconfirm!! RIP Kamura san.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

English-Language Restaurant Reservation Sites in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Celebrating International Women’s Day in Japan 2025

Savvy Tokyo

How to Buy Concert Tickets in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How to Send Money in Japan: The Hard Way Vs. The Easy Way With Western Union

GaijinPot Blog

How to Write a Japanese Resume

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

How Does Mixed Gender Bathing Work in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

How to Charge Your Mobile Suica and Pasmo in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How Do Japanese Companies Handle Conflict?

GaijinPot Blog

Book Corner

10 Of Japan’s Best Children’s Books in English

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Differences Between Japanese & Western Diet Approaches

Savvy Tokyo