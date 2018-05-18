Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Fujii becomes youngest shogi player to reach seventh 'dan' rank

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's 15-year-old shogi prodigy Sota Fujii advanced to the rank of seventh "dan" on Friday, becoming the youngest professional player of the traditional Japanese board game to reach the rank.

He gained his promotion by beating 31-year-old sixth-dan player Kohei Funae. In 1957, current ninth-dan player Hifumi Kato, 78, was elevated to seventh dan when he was 17 years old.

Fujii has climbed the professional rankings at a remarkable pace, reaching fifth dan on Feb. 1 and sixth dan on Feb 17.

Professionals are ranked between fourth dan, the lowest ranking, and ninth dan, the highest.

Masataka Sugimoto, Fujii's mentor and a seventh-dan player himself, rejoiced at his pupil's latest achievement. "It is a great pleasure that I have been caught up at the same dan," the 49-year-old said.

Yasumitsu Sato, head of the Japan Shogi Association, also hailed Fujii's breakthrough. Talking of Fujii's swift advance "at an unprecedented speed," Sato said the young player's performance is "just splendid."

Fujii has also inspired child shogi fans. Ryo Iwata, an 8-year-old boy from Kyoto city, said, "I like him as he has been winning over strong players despite his young age. I want to become a professional shogi player."

Fujii, who became the youngest ever professional player at 14 and two months in October 2016, has taken the shogi world by storm, achieving an unprecedented 29 consecutive wins in 2017.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Lifestyle

Savvy Tokyo Sakura Photo Contest 2018: Our Top 10 Photos

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 19-20

Savvy Tokyo

Otaku Time: 5 Anime to Binge on Netflix Japan Right Now

GaijinPot Blog

Temples

Eikan-do (Zenrin-ji)

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Shrines

Imamiya Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

6 Great Mobile Apps for Learning Basic Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Hiroo

Lifestyle

Living The Zen Life As A Foreign Woman In An Old Akita Temple

Savvy Tokyo