Fujii becomes youngest shogi player to reach seventh 'dan' rank

Japan's 15-year-old shogi prodigy Sota Fujii advanced to the rank of seventh "dan" on Friday, becoming the youngest professional player of the traditional Japanese board game to reach the rank.

He gained his promotion by beating 31-year-old sixth-dan player Kohei Funae. In 1957, current ninth-dan player Hifumi Kato, 78, was elevated to seventh dan when he was 17 years old.

Fujii has climbed the professional rankings at a remarkable pace, reaching fifth dan on Feb. 1 and sixth dan on Feb 17.

Professionals are ranked between fourth dan, the lowest ranking, and ninth dan, the highest.

Masataka Sugimoto, Fujii's mentor and a seventh-dan player himself, rejoiced at his pupil's latest achievement. "It is a great pleasure that I have been caught up at the same dan," the 49-year-old said.

Yasumitsu Sato, head of the Japan Shogi Association, also hailed Fujii's breakthrough. Talking of Fujii's swift advance "at an unprecedented speed," Sato said the young player's performance is "just splendid."

Fujii has also inspired child shogi fans. Ryo Iwata, an 8-year-old boy from Kyoto city, said, "I like him as he has been winning over strong players despite his young age. I want to become a professional shogi player."

Fujii, who became the youngest ever professional player at 14 and two months in October 2016, has taken the shogi world by storm, achieving an unprecedented 29 consecutive wins in 2017.

© KYODO