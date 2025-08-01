 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tanks of treated radioactive wastewater are seen at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant. Image: AP file
national

Fukushima plant's treated wastewater release resumes

0 Comments
TOKYO

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc has resumed releasing treated radioactive wastewater from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean, after a suspension prompted by tsunami risks from the recent powerful earthquake off Russia's Far East.

Workers at the nuclear complex, crippled by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami, manually halted the water release Wednesday morning after a tsunami advisory was issued for Fukushima Prefecture. The advisory was later upgraded to a warning.

TEPCO said the suspension was part of its natural disaster procedures and that no new irregularities have been found at the plant.

The Japanese government decided in April 2021 to discharge the water into the sea, with the first round beginning in August 2023, to facilitate the expected decades-long decommissioning of the nuclear complex.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Sanseito: Should Foreigners Be Worried About Japan’s Far-Right Conspiracy Party?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Looking For Labubu in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Ashikaga Fireworks Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

5 Less Crowded Beaches Near Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Home Repairs in Japan: What Tenants Are Responsible For and How to Get Help

GaijinPot Blog

Food

Sudachi: Japanese Baby Lime Cookie Recipe

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For August 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Jodogahama Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Sawara: My Favorite Chiba Day Trip Spot

GaijinPot Blog

Miho Beach

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

Food

Kiyosumi-Shirakawa: The Underrated Coffee Town Of Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo