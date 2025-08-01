Fukushima plant's treated wastewater release resumes

Tanks of treated radioactive wastewater are seen at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc has resumed releasing treated radioactive wastewater from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean, after a suspension prompted by tsunami risks from the recent powerful earthquake off Russia's Far East.

Workers at the nuclear complex, crippled by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami, manually halted the water release Wednesday morning after a tsunami advisory was issued for Fukushima Prefecture. The advisory was later upgraded to a warning.

TEPCO said the suspension was part of its natural disaster procedures and that no new irregularities have been found at the plant.

The Japanese government decided in April 2021 to discharge the water into the sea, with the first round beginning in August 2023, to facilitate the expected decades-long decommissioning of the nuclear complex.

