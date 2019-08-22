Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Ground Self-Defense Force tanks and other armoured vehicles take part in an annual training session near Mount Fuji at Higashifuji training field in Gotemba, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Thursday. Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato
national

GSDF conduct live fire drills near Mt Fuji

4 Comments
GOTEMBA, Shizuoka

Japan's Ground Self Defense Forces on Thursday began four days of live-fire drills at training grounds in Gotemba, Shizuoka Prefecture.

The annual exercise, held since 1961, comes as the government moves to expand the role of the military and boost the defense budget.

A Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Type 16 Maneuver Combat Vehicle fires during an annual training session near Mount Fuji at Higashifuji training field in Gotemba on Thursday. Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato

A Ground Self Defense Force Type 10 tank fires during an annual training session near Mount Fuji at Higashifuji training field in Gotemba on Thursday. Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato

Held against the backdrop of Mt Fuji, about 2,400 soldiers took part in the exercise with about 80 tanks and armoured vehicles as well as 60 field guns and 20 helicopters.

A wide array of aircraft, artillery, tanks and helicopters fired on targets. Ground personnel fired artillery, with helicopters flying overhead.

The exercises are the biggest event staged by the Self-Defense Forces each year. Members of the public, chosen by lottery, are invited to watch the drills.

Ground Self-Defense Force personnel fire a FH70 155mm howitzer during an annual training session near Mount Fuji at Higashifuji training field in Gotemba on Thursday. Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato

Visitors watch the Ground Self-Defense Force's annual training session near Mount Fuji at Higashifuji training field in Gotemba on Thursday. Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato
4 Comments
Been invited to this many times but it must be so hot there. Who in their right minds schedules something like this in August?

The old saying “Only mad dogs and Englishmen go out in the midday sun” seems to apply here.

How embarrassing they take the beautiful scenery of Mt. Fuji to make mock battles.

smith....

East Fuji has been a military training ground since the Meiji era and was administered by the US during the GHQ years. The terrain and loose volcanic gravel are unsuitable for agriculture or urbanization, and the land owners make money off leases.

The Nazi army with their toys

