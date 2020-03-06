Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Gender gaps deeply ingrained in Japanese society: U.N. official

4 Comments
NEW YORK

Gender gaps remain significant in Japan as traditional roles for men and women are strongly reinforced in the society and through mass media, leaving many women accustomed to restrictive norms and limited opportunities, according to a senior U.N. official.

"There is nothing you can't do because you're a woman. It's important to make an effort, believing you can do anything," said Izumi Nakamitsu, under-secretary-general and high representative for disarmament affairs, in a recent interview with Kyodo News.

Nakamitsu, the highest-ranking Japanese at the United Nations, pointed out that the roles of men and women are modelled to the public in various ways including through popular media.

"On (Japanese) TV debate programs, men discuss difficult subjects while female announcers are on the set like ornaments. On TV dramas, too, you might see men holding a business meeting and women serving them tea," she said.

As a result, Japanese children are conditioned to accept gender boundaries as a natural part of society, Nakamitsu said, adding that such norms have been internalized to a highly abnormal degree in the country.

Although the government of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe aims to raise the ratio of women in leading positions to around 30 percent by this year, the target is apparently still out of reach.

Nakamitsu, who studied law in Tokyo and earned a Master's in Foreign Service at Georgetown University in Washington, has held a variety of positions within and outside the United Nations system, which she first joined in her 20s.] She served in the Crisis Response Unit of the United Nations Development Program before assuming her current post in May 2017.

Her husband is a diplomat from Sweden. The country's parliamentary election system involves equal numbers of male and female candidates, leading to a roughly even sharing of political posts between the genders.

Japan's parliament, unlike the governing bodies of many countries, remains dominated by male lawmakers.

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in his address in January that the international body has succeeded in equalizing the number of men and women in senior positions two years ahead of its initial schedule.

The United Nations aims to achieve gender parity across its entire staff by 2028.

While Japan lags behind in the international push for women's equality, Nakamitsu, 56, welcomed the recent decision of Japanese Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi to take parental leave after the birth of his first child.

She noted that Sweden's ambassador to the United Nations took the same step more than 20 years ago, going on parental leave and shifting to a reduced schedule to be active in child rearing.

"Leaders' actions are very important in terms of changing the organizational culture," Nakamitsu said.

The U.N. official said that Japanese women should strive to be productive in the workplace so that employers will want to hire and retain them, while companies also need to ensure fair evaluation of both women and men without discrimination against those who take parental leave.

In the face of gender gaps, Nakamitsu urged Japanese women to consider seeking opportunities abroad if they feel unsatisfied.

"If you don't like the situation (in Japan), you can go out into the bigger world outside," she advised. "Ultimately it is Japan's loss."

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
I recently discovered that the 遺族年金 system (basically small government life insurance for if your partner does so you can support your family) is higher if the man dies than if the woman dies. It doesn’t matter if the woman was earning and the man was looking after the kids: the government support received from the death of a wife is less than that for the death of a husband.

Was pretty gobsmacked to be honest. All this talk of womenonics and the system is still set up this way. In the past it seems that if the woman died the man got zero though so I suppose it has improved... a bit.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

In fact I just read up on it and it’s worse than that even.

https://ma-bank.net/blog/1029/

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Age gender and nationality discrimination is a real issue in Japan. I can still remember job postings for men in blue, and women pink

I see some changes, like women in construction and truck drivers but, its slow

The author is right, its their loss if they dont change.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Who would have thought?  After all is has been the norm for hundreds if not thousands of years.  Kudos to the UN for brining it to our attention.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Time for a matriarchy.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

"There is nothing you can't do because you're a woman. It's important to make an effort, believing you can do anything," said Izumi Nakamitsu, under-secretary-general and high representative for disarmament affairs, in a recent interview with Kyodo News.

LOL, Perhaps Nakamistsu san would like to comment on the following:

UN Peacekeeping has a Sexual Abuse Problem

A Haitian woman was selling charcoal on the empty edges of her small town when a white, uniformed United Nations peacekeeper offered her a lift in his marked vehicle. He raped her shortly after she got in.

https://www.hrw.org/news/2020/01/11/un-peacekeeping-has-sexual-abuse-problem

the UN is a joke.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

