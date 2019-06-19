Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Officials at Tokyo Electric Power Company's Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant sparked a scare by ticking the wrong box on a fax form Photo: AFP
national

Get your fax right: Bungling officials spark nuclear scare after quake

4 Comments
TOKYO

Bungling Japanese officials sparked a nuclear scare after a strong, late-night earthquake by ticking the wrong box on a fax form -- inadvertently alerting authorities to a potential accident.

Employees of the Tokyo Electric Power Co (TEPCO), operator of the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant in Niigata -- where the 6.4-magnitude quake struck -- faxed a message to local authorities seeking to allay any fears of damage.

But TEPCO workers accidentally ticked the wrong box on the form, mistakenly indicating there was an abnormality at the plant rather than there was no problem.

One official filled out the form, and it was checked by a colleague before being sent.

Many Japanese government departments and companies still rely on fax machines for communication.

TEPCO's Tokyo headquarters noticed the mistake, and a correction was published 17 minutes after the original release, the firm's Tokyo-based spokesman told AFP.

Kashiwazaki Mayor Masahiro Sakurai saw the incorrectly filled-out form and immediately directed staff to check what was happening.

The mayor hit out at TEPCO, which also operated the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant -- site of the worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl -- when an earthquake and tsunami struck in 2011.

"When a real earthquake is happening, not a drill, this is a massive error," Sakurai told local reporters, according to the Mainichi Shimbun daily.

"It is extremely poor on their part to make errors in the most important and basic information at a time of crisis," he said, the Asahi Shimbun newspaper reported.

TEPCO apologised and vowed not to make the same mistake.

The late-night quake prompted a tsunami advisory, but only small ripples of 10 centimeters were recorded.

The government said up to 26 people were injured -- two seriously, although not life-threatening.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

It is good to know that they are still using (20 year old) state-of-the-art equipment at these nuclear facilities.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

a dinosaur energy system using dinosaur communication tools run by other dinosaurs.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Why does Japan persist in using fax machines?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Can the TEPCO incompetents ever do anything right ?  The " double checking procesures they have in place sure inspire confidence  don,t they....and still with the FAX !!!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

