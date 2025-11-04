 Japan Today
Gifu Prefecture to use drones emitting dog barks to repel bears

GIFU

The Gifu prefectural government said Tuesday it will begin using drones emitting the sound of dogs barking as well as the sound of fireworks in a bid to drive away bears from residential areas.

The drones will be deployed later this month in Takayama, the village of Shirakawa and other areas in the central Japan prefecture where humans have recently been attacked by bears. In Shirakawa, a Spanish male tourist was attacked by a bear cub early last month, sustaining a minor injury.

Gifu Gov Yoshihide Esaki said at a press conference that the prefectural government aims to implement proactive measures to cope with bear sightings and attacks so residents can feel safe.

The prefectural government said it will coordinate with groups of local hunters to decide the number of drones and what routes they should take.

There have been 836 bear sightings and four cases of injury in the prefecture from April to October, exceeding the 674 sightings and three injuries from April 2024 to March 2025.

