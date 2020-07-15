Go To Travel campaign comes under fire

Fearing a second wave of infections spreading from Tokyo, local municipalities and opposition lawmakers have urged the central government to suspend a major campaign aimed at boosting domestic tourism.

Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, however, said on Wednesday the government would proceed with the so-called Go To Travel campaign, which includes offers such as discounts for shopping and food, but move cautiously.

"Obviously we will consider the thoughts of many of our people, while monitoring the situation ahead," Nishimura, who leads the government's coronavirus policy, told parliament.

The program is one of the biggest outsourcing contracts in a stimulus budget announced in April, but has already been postponed due to public criticism over the cost of subcontracting back-office work to a private contractor.

The campaign, starting July 22, has also come under fire on social media, with the coronavirus fueling an unusual outburst of political anger on social media networks in Japan.

Tokyo on Wednesday decided to raise its alert for coronavirus infections to the highest of four levels after a spike in cases to record numbers.

The city reported 165 new cases of infection on Wednesday.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.