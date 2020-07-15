Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Go To Travel campaign comes under fire

2 Comments
TOKYO

Fearing a second wave of infections spreading from Tokyo, local municipalities and opposition lawmakers have urged the central government to suspend a major campaign aimed at boosting domestic tourism.

Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, however, said on Wednesday the government would proceed with the so-called Go To Travel campaign, which includes offers such as discounts for shopping and food, but move cautiously.

"Obviously we will consider the thoughts of many of our people, while monitoring the situation ahead," Nishimura, who leads the government's coronavirus policy, told parliament.

The program is one of the biggest outsourcing contracts in a stimulus budget announced in April, but has already been postponed due to public criticism over the cost of subcontracting back-office work to a private contractor.

The campaign, starting July 22, has also come under fire on social media, with the coronavirus fueling an unusual outburst of political anger on social media networks in Japan.

Tokyo on Wednesday decided to raise its alert for coronavirus infections to the highest of four levels after a spike in cases to record numbers.

The city reported 165 new cases of infection on Wednesday.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

This GO to travel thing is probs a rip-off. only the major travel agencies are applicable for those 35% discounts.

I bet they will be escalated the prices and in the end it will be the same or even more expensive as if you were to buy on your own via website or directly...

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Go to travel...? Seriously japan, all that money you throw at English education hasn’t paid off hey

2 ( +2 / -0 )

I believe the term duch bag might be appropriate.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

