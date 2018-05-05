Golden Week U-turn rush begins

Returning holidaymakers packed trains, airports, and expressways bound for Tokyo and other major cities on Saturday, the penultimate day of the Golden Week holiday period.

Shinkansen bullet trains bound for Tokyo were filled with returning travelers Saturday afternoon. The occupancy rate of nonreserved seats on some of them reached 120 percent, according to railway companies.

Seats on domestic flights of All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines bound for Tokyo's Haneda airport were almost fully reserved in the afternoon, according to the airlines.

The Japan Road Traffic Information Center said expressways were congested, with traffic backed up for 39 kilometers on the Tohoku Expressway and 29 km on the Chuo Expressway.

The Golden Week period includes four public holidays. People who took two weekdays off during this year's Golden Week could have a holiday period lasting nine days from April 28.

