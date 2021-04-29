Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A departure lobby for domestic flights at Tokyo's Haneda airport is crowded with people on Thursday. Photo: KYODO
national

Golden Week travel begins despite pleas from governors to stay home

0 Comments
TOKYO

Tokyo's Haneda airport was busy on Thursday as many people left the capital for domestic destinations during the Golden Week holidays, despite Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike's request to Tokyoites to stay home during the holiday period which runs until next Wednesday.

Koike and the governors of three neighboring prefectures had urged residents to refrain from traveling to and from the metropolitan region ahead of Golden Week. Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto, and Hyogo prefectures have been under the state of emergency since Sunday through May 11, under which large commercial facilities, theme parks, movie theaters, karaoke establishments and restaurants serving alcohol have been asked to close.

Shinkansen (bullet trains) were not as full as they are usually are, JR said, adding that the Tohoku Shinkansen had more passengers than trains heading to Osaka where the number of coronavirus infections has topped the nation for more than a week.

The resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic in the capital and other parts of Japan comes less than three months before the opening of the Tokyo Olympics.

The seven-day rolling average of infections per day in Tokyo rose to 782.1, up 14.3 percent from the previous seven-day period, with the accumulated number of infections in the capital totaling 138,378.

The number of new infections in Tokyo had been on a declining trend from February to early March after hitting the highest level on Jan 7 at 2,520. But it turned upward in mid-March.

"We have not been able to curb the movement of people. We urge residents to stay home as (more contagious) coronavirus variants are spreading," a Tokyo metropolitan government official said Thursday.

The nationwide tally of new infections also climbed to 5,918 the same day, the highest since the second state of emergency was completely lifted in late March.

By prefecture, Osaka confirmed the largest number of cases for the day at 1,172, with Hyogo trailing Tokyo at 534, followed by Aichi at 430 and Fukuoka at 337.

© KYODO/Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

That photo is horrific. No one should be travelling.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

My advice for GW. If it’s sunny, go outside and enjoy yourself.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Osaka

GaijinPot Travel

Sealing the Deal: The Importance of the Hanko

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Hospital Stays in Japan: What Can You Expect?

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #128: Creepy Profiles Encountered On Japanese Dating Apps

GaijinPot Blog

Wakayama

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

The Kitchari Cleanse: An Ancient Detox Diet

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japan’s COVID-19 State of Emergency: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

So You Want to Start a Blog in Japan?

Savvy Tokyo

Kanto

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

The Coronavirus Situation in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Golden Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 26-May 9

Savvy Tokyo