Golden Week travel begins despite pleas from governors to stay home

Tokyo's Haneda airport was busy on Thursday as many people left the capital for domestic destinations during the Golden Week holidays, despite Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike's request to Tokyoites to stay home during the holiday period which runs until next Wednesday.

Koike and the governors of three neighboring prefectures had urged residents to refrain from traveling to and from the metropolitan region ahead of Golden Week. Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto, and Hyogo prefectures have been under the state of emergency since Sunday through May 11, under which large commercial facilities, theme parks, movie theaters, karaoke establishments and restaurants serving alcohol have been asked to close.

Shinkansen (bullet trains) were not as full as they are usually are, JR said, adding that the Tohoku Shinkansen had more passengers than trains heading to Osaka where the number of coronavirus infections has topped the nation for more than a week.

The resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic in the capital and other parts of Japan comes less than three months before the opening of the Tokyo Olympics.

The seven-day rolling average of infections per day in Tokyo rose to 782.1, up 14.3 percent from the previous seven-day period, with the accumulated number of infections in the capital totaling 138,378.

The number of new infections in Tokyo had been on a declining trend from February to early March after hitting the highest level on Jan 7 at 2,520. But it turned upward in mid-March.

"We have not been able to curb the movement of people. We urge residents to stay home as (more contagious) coronavirus variants are spreading," a Tokyo metropolitan government official said Thursday.

The nationwide tally of new infections also climbed to 5,918 the same day, the highest since the second state of emergency was completely lifted in late March.

By prefecture, Osaka confirmed the largest number of cases for the day at 1,172, with Hyogo trailing Tokyo at 534, followed by Aichi at 430 and Fukuoka at 337.

© KYODO/Japan Today