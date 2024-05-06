 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Golden Week wraps up as travelers return home

4 Comments
TOKYO

Train stations and airports were bustling with travelers returning from trips Monday, the last day of the Golden Week holidays, with people experiencing the first spring holiday period completely unaffected by coronavirus-related travel restrictions in four years.

Despite higher costs resulting from the yen's sharp decline against other currencies, many travelers opted for overseas destinations nearly a year after the government downgraded COVID-19 to a lower-risk disease category.

Shinkansen bullet trains reached peak congestion Monday as carriages with unreserved seats were overcrowded, with occupancy reaching 100 percent on some trains, according to Japan Railway companies.

At Tokyo Station, where an announcement alerted passengers that some shinkansen services were delayed due to overcrowding, Mariko Ohira from Tokyo's Ota Ward expressed relief that she had reserved seats for herself and her son on their return trip from her parents' home in Yamagata Prefecture.

Tokyo's Haneda airport and Narita airport near the capital saw an influx of Japanese travelers returning home. Takehito Shibuya, a company manager from Shizuoka Prefecture who traveled to Taiwan said, "I was surprised as everything was expensive" because of the weak yen.

On May 8 last year, the government reclassified coronavirus as an infectious disease on par with the seasonal flu, facilitating the normalization of social and economic activities.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
Login to comment

At a very crowded Kawaguchiko Station, I watched a female station attendant responsible for coordinating bus arrivals and departures yell at foreign tourists walking in the path of the buses. “No, no, no! Bus only! Bus only!”

Local buses in the area were packed to capacity — often just passing bus stops that had people wanting to board.

I spoke to a couple of foreign tourist groups from Australia and the Netherlands, and not one knew about the Golden Week holiday before arriving in Japan.

Perhaps the Japan National Tourism Organization can do a better job at informing incoming tourists of domestic holiday periods to avoid congestion.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Yes, I also noticed many bemused foreign tourists completely overwhelmed by Golden Week.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Perhaps the Japan National Tourism Organization can do a better job at informing incoming tourists of domestic holiday periods to avoid congestion.

There are many things they can do even better but choose not to. Expect same thing happen next year.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

That's it. It's all over. Got some meagre fun. Back to the grindstone. No more holidays till July. This is reality.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How Much Is the Average Rent in Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

A Step By Step ALT Escape Plan

GaijinPot Blog

What Is The Average Salary in Japan in 2024?

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Yasukuni Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Area Events for May 2024: Golden Week

Savvy Tokyo

The Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Asakusa Line

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Mother’s Day in Tokyo: Special Experience and Gift Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Gokokuji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Teradomari Street Market

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Overtourism in Japan and What It Means for Visitors

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Dating Apps in Japan 2024: What’s Worth It and Not?

Savvy Tokyo