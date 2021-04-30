Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Gov't advisers warn Japan's birth rate falling at more rapid pace this year

6 Comments
TOKYO

Private sector advisers to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga have warned that Japan's birth rate is declining at a faster pace amid the coronavirus crisis, saying that society should have a "sense of crisis" about it.

The four advisers in the 11-member Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy (CEFP), Japan's top economic advisory panel, cited the possibility that the world's third-largest economy may see fewer than 800,000 births this year, 10 years ahead of a projection by a government research institute.

The advisers called on the government to strengthen support for children and child-rearing households, such as for securing sufficient revenues for raising support to levels comparable to that of other countries.

The council is comprised of Suga and key economic ministers, as well as Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and the four advisers, including the head of Japan's biggest business lobby.

Proposals by the advisers tend to provide the foundation for the government's mid- to long-term policy roadmap, to be drawn up by the CEFP.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

6 Comments
Login to comment

fewer than 800,000 births this year, 10 years ahead of a projection

Some "projection"s are just too optimistic.

Back to the meeting room!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The advisers called on the government to strengthen support for children and child-rearing households, such as for securing sufficient revenues for raising support to levels comparable to that of other countries.

That's killed the idea, no way are Buisness lobbyists going to allow that. It would kill their Buisness model that being keep the plebs on the edge of financial ruin.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Private sector advisers to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga have warned that Japan's birth rate is declining at a faster pace amid the coronavirus crisis, saying that society should have a "sense of crisis" about it.

Government? Private sector need to do theirs too.

The advisers called on the government to strengthen support for children and child-rearing households, such as for securing sufficient revenues for raising support to levels comparable to that of other countries.

It's common in Japan woman will lose their job in company Japan once they are pregnant, beside that when a father try to take paternity leave they will lost their job too.

https://www.nytimes.com/2019/09/12/world/asia/japan-paternity-leave.html

0 ( +0 / -0 )

People don't have children because they feel bad raising children in the crazy, insane, robotic, unsafe soceity. Make changes and people will have children.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Hardly surprising, since the government seems fixed to fumble with the pandemic it is understandable that people simply don't feel confident enough in the future to increase their families.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Couples should be marrying at 22, not 42.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

The Kitchari Cleanse: An Ancient Detox Diet

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Coronavirus Situation in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Kanto

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Golden Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 26-May 9

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japan’s COVID-19 State of Emergency: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Hospital Stays in Japan: What Can You Expect?

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #128: Creepy Profiles Encountered On Japanese Dating Apps

GaijinPot Blog

Osaka

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

So You Want to Start a Blog in Japan?

Savvy Tokyo

Sealing the Deal: The Importance of the Hanko

GaijinPot Blog

Wakayama

GaijinPot Travel

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog