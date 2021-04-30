Gov't advisers warn Japan's birth rate falling at more rapid pace this year

Private sector advisers to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga have warned that Japan's birth rate is declining at a faster pace amid the coronavirus crisis, saying that society should have a "sense of crisis" about it.
The four advisers in the 11-member Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy (CEFP), Japan's top economic advisory panel, cited the possibility that the world's third-largest economy may see fewer than 800,000 births this year, 10 years ahead of a projection by a government research institute.
The advisers called on the government to strengthen support for children and child-rearing households, such as for securing sufficient revenues for raising support to levels comparable to that of other countries.
The council is comprised of Suga and key economic ministers, as well as Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and the four advisers, including the head of Japan's biggest business lobby.
Proposals by the advisers tend to provide the foundation for the government's mid- to long-term policy roadmap, to be drawn up by the CEFP.© Thomson Reuters 2021.
garymalmgren
fewer than 800,000 births this year, 10 years ahead of a projection
Some "projection"s are just too optimistic.
Back to the meeting room!
Cricky
That's killed the idea, no way are Buisness lobbyists going to allow that. It would kill their Buisness model that being keep the plebs on the edge of financial ruin.
sakurasuki
Government? Private sector need to do theirs too.
It's common in Japan woman will lose their job in company Japan once they are pregnant, beside that when a father try to take paternity leave they will lost their job too.
People don't have children because they feel bad raising children in the crazy, insane, robotic, unsafe soceity. Make changes and people will have children.
virusrex
Hardly surprising, since the government seems fixed to fumble with the pandemic it is understandable that people simply don't feel confident enough in the future to increase their families.
Burning Bush
Couples should be marrying at 22, not 42.