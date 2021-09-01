Gov't considers extending state of emergency by 2 weeks

Japan is considering extending the COVID-19 state of emergency covering Tokyo and 20 of Japan's 47 prefectures by another two weeks, as it looks increasingly unlikely the current situation will warrant the lifting of the measure on its planned Sept 12 expiry, government sources said Wednesday.
While new infections have been decreasing in some areas, the country is still struggling to contain surging coronavirus infections and the strain they impose on the medical system in many others. The government COVID-19 task force will meet next week to make an official decision, the sources said.
Due to the highly contagious Delta variant, daily new infections nationwide have peaked at over 25,000. On Tuesday, the number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms stood at 2,110, hitting a record high for the 19th consecutive day.
While the number fell by 18 to 2,092 on Wednesday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato warned at a press conference that there remains "a need to look at the future trend."
Health minister Norihisa Tamura said on an NHK TV program last week that "given the current situation, it is probably very difficult" to end the emergency declaration as scheduled, while a government source said it is unlikely the declaration would be lifted all at once on the Sept 12 expiry.
Even if the declaration is lifted, the government will consider shifting to quasi-state of emergency measures to prevent infections from surging again, according to the sources.
The government decided last month to extend the lifting of the emergency declaration from the end of August to Sept 12, while expanding the areas for the measure to eight more prefectures to bring the total to 21 prefectures. It also expanded the quasi-state of emergency to another four prefectures, bringing the total to 12 prefectures.© KYODO
Monty
I hope that more and more bars, izakayas, restaurants will ignore that nonsense, before they go into bancruptcy.
I am happy to see that my Mom and Pop's Izakaya in my neighbourhood is still surviving that Nonsens, thanks to the support of all us regular guests.
diobrando
states of nothing it should be called, nobody care anymore and they are right to do not follow such useless rules.
onedragon
Japan gives new meaning to the phrase "State of emergency".
Kitchener Leslie
Just call it state of closing restaurants early.
thepersoniamnow
Agree with the posters above in terms of fairness and it being effective.
I am opening my business where many people come. The Pachinkos are buzzing, cafes full of people chatting, Namba Parks Mall is buzzing all day behind me.
Today I kind of feel like I could also possibly catch it due to it being widespread, I will take more caution in my routines.
snowymountainhell
Typical “spoon fed” Jgov PR, given in small doses to ease the pain. Just ‘yank the plaster off’ and be done with it. - No surprises, it apparently will continue.
Newgirlintown
State of Normal. Nobody cares about these SOAs anymore.
cracaphat
Considering? It's a lock to happen.
Aly Rustom
Gov't considers extending state of emergency by 2 weeks
that means that its going to happen. come on. we are not that stupid. and just wait.. they'll continue to extend it by 2 weeks every 2 weeks. The never ending story...
exactly.
spinningplates
That's it? That's all they've got.
*sigh....see you all in 2024 still wearing masks and bathing in alcohol.
Cricky
If they announce they are considering it’s going to happen.
snowymountainhell
Sincere ‘Apologies’ @thepersoniamnow 7:30p for any previous misunderstanding/misinterpretation. (To clarify, as Warren Buffet coined, we both have “skin in the game”, - an investment as small business owners to gamble here.)
That being said, can you clarify what appears to be conflicting ‘ideas’ about the SOE’s and CoVid :
Yet,
??
Yubaru
Meaningless .......
P. Smith
Aly RustomToday 07:41 am JST
Half-assing it like this mean we can’t actually plan to deal with the future because we are constantly in a state of uncertainty
Set it at a month so we can all make a plan. If the situation improves, cut it back.
It’s like a group of homeschooled kids are running the show.
Cricky
But who cares it’s their world, everyone seems to ignore the elite anyway, And they ignore what they say too. So go for it. It does suck I can’t have a drink with my fish and chips. I don’t understand why I can eat but not drink. Another two weeks ok, my wife is Tele working I love it. It’s so nice she is home. I hope she never goes back to the office. No need.
klausdorth
Oh, c'mon, not another one!
"The never ending (COVID) story".
They should have used a real lock-down right when this whole thing started.
But they failed, because everything was "no problem, everything under control, it will be over soon," and so on.
Had they done a complete lock-down a little less than 2 years ago, supported businesses and households financially for lets say a period of one month, I'm sure, things would look better today. But NO, they wanted their Olympics, they wanted Japan look so great compared with the rest of the world. What a joke!
Space Cochonne
So after SOE will come back to quasi SOE which is almost the same as SOE.