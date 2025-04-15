 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: iStock/georgeclerk
national

Gov't estimate shows record decline of Japanese nationals as of October 2024

0 Comments
TOKYO

The population of Japanese nationals stood at 120.3 million as of October 2024, down a record 898,000 from a year earlier, a government estimate showed Monday, amid the graying of society and a declining birthrate.

The total population in Japan, including foreign residents, also fell 550,000 to 123.8 million as of Oct 1 last year, marking the 14th consecutive year of decline, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said.

The sharpest drop in Japanese nationals since comparable data became available in 1950 comes as the number of people aged at 14 and below dropped by 343,000 to 13.83 million, accounting for a record low of 11.2 percent of the total population. In contrast, the population of those aged 65 and over rose by 17,000 to 36.24 million, reaching a record high of 29.3 percent.

The working-age population, or people between 15 and 64, fell 224,000 to 73.73 million, accounting for 59.6 percent, the estimate showed.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Akashi Park Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

15 Japanese Skincare Products For Sensitive Skin

Savvy Tokyo

Kumano Hongu Shrine Spring Festival

GaijinPot Travel

How Do You Make A Will in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Kakunodate Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

How to Ask for a Raise in Japan (And What To Do If They Say ‘No’)

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

The 8 Types Of Men You’ll Meet On Dating Apps in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For April 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Shinrin-Yoku: The Japanese Art Of Forest Bathing

Savvy Tokyo

Nagahama Hikiyama Festival 

GaijinPot Travel

Takayama Spring Festival

GaijinPot Travel

ADHD in Japan: A Foreigner’s Guide to Support

GaijinPot Blog