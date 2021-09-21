Gov't leans toward lifting state of emergency at end of month

The Japanese government is leaning toward at least partially lifting the COVID-19 state of emergency covering 19 prefectures including Tokyo at the end of the month, government and ruling party sources said Tuesday.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is eager to ease restrictions for all the prefectures and expected to announce a final decision at a task force meeting next Tuesday, as he is set to step down as premier within days of the Liberal Democratic Party choosing its new leader on Sept 29, the sources said.
Under the state of emergency, people are urged to avoid going to crowded areas, while restaurants are asked to close by 8 p.m. and not serve alcohol. Attendance at large events such as concerts and sports games is limited to 5,000 or 50 percent of venue capacity, whichever number is smaller.
The Japanese capital joined Okinawa in becoming subject to the emergency declaration on July 12 and remained under the measure during the Olympics and Paralympics, which were held with almost no spectators at venues. The other areas were placed under the measure in August.
Nationwide infections peaked at around 25,000 per day in August and have steadily declined since, with 1,767 new cases reported on Tuesday.
"(COVID-19 cases) are on a downward trend across the country and indicators in Tokyo have significantly improved," Yasutoshi Nishimura, the minister in charge of Japan's pandemic response, said at a press conference.
But hospitals continue to be strained by the large number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms, and there are concerns the just-ended three-day weekend may have triggered new outbreaks.
Some prefectures, such as Okinawa, where the situation has yet to significantly improve could get another extension of the state of emergency or may be downgraded to a quasi-state of emergency, which entails more limited restrictions, the sources said.
Suga is set to travel to the United States this week to attend a quadrilateral summit with Australia and India, and upon returning on Sunday is expected to discuss with members of his cabinet including Nishimura and health minister Norihisa Tamura to what extent the measures currently in place can be lifted.
"We need to look at the trend for another week or so," a person at the prime minister's office said.© KYODO
oldman_13
About time!
Japan Violet
I think the population has already decided it is over.
Simian Lane
It is your prerogative as to what extent you believe official case numbers but I’m of the belief that they are lower now in part, to provide a gentle landing for the government out of the absolute disastrous policy that was the prolonged S of E. A heavy handed alcohol ban, restaurant closures, puerile things like that were never necessary. On the positive, the low case numbers given means the government has finally decided they can’t restrict our freedoms anymore, although of course the low case numbers also reflect that there is an LDP election coming up which the government has to look good for.
Yubaru
In reality the state of emergency has been meaningless. The Olympics, Paralympics, and other large scale events were held throughout, and infections continued to rise.
They are dropping not because of the emergencies, but because people are getting vaccinated and following their own thing.
THe government has been for all intents and purposes useless!
Mr Kipling
The slow steady release of information.."discussing", now "leaning towards"...soon to be confirmed.
Jacko
Let's welcome it with caution. We need to get going again...
Asiaman7
@Yubaru
You claim that COVID-19 “cases are dropping because people are getting vaccinated.” Then, you assert that “the government has been for all intents and purposes useless!”
Who got you those vaccinations? It was the government!
(I know, they didn’t do it as fast some others. But that’s your argument, is it?)
Asiaman7
(But that’s NOT your argument, is it?)
Thomas Goodtime
I think we need a lockdown until the new year. That should solve all issues
theResident
If the rumor is is there that they are 'leaning' then I think we can consider it done. There I was predicting October 11th. @Thomas Goodtime: I assume your comment is in jest?
noriahojanen
Vaccination is probably responsible for the sharp decline while the SOE turns out to be almost futile. By data analysis, the human mobility rate in Tokyo as well as major cities has remained levelled-off or slightly increasing during the latest SOE (whose primary aim is to curb the mobility).
I suggest an incremental approach back to the normality. Be prepared for the next wave (by beefing up health care resources).
The Nomad
But the article failed to mention that daily testing has been trending down too with a measly 28.000 tests conducted yesterday, that's nationwide not just Tokyo
theResident
Why waste money on testing now? It's too late in the Pandemic. Ramp the vaccination pace up even more.
dagon
Given the Olympics, widespread flouting of the "urges" and demonstrably extremely low levels of testing compared to other nations, it seems that the so-called State of Emergency could have been done away with entirely and replaced with some elementary cautions and Japan would have arrived at roughly the same result. Minus the subsidies paid to eating and drinking establishments who would have suffered a drop in business anyway with the more cautious. The Japanese approach basically placed all the misery of the pandemic situation on the people with the fewest resources to handle it.