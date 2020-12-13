Gov't preparing to exclude Tokyo, Nagoya from Go To Travel campaign

The Japanese government is preparing Monday to suspend Tokyo and Nagoya as destinations from its subsidy program for spurring domestic tourism amid recent spikes in novel coronavirus cases in the two cities.
A final decision on whether to remove them from the Go To Travel campaign is expected to be made at a government meeting on the coronavirus response later in the day.
The number of people with serious symptoms of COVID-19 hit a record high of 583 in Japan on Sunday, while Tokyo's seven-day rolling average of new coronavirus cases stood at 503, topping 500 for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
Nagoya reported 93 cases, while Aichi Prefecture, to which it belongs, registered 181 cases in total.
Aichi Prefecture has agreed to comply with the suspension, prefectural sources said.
Aichi Gov Hideaki Omura said in a news conference Monday that he had been sounded out by the central government on the possibility of removing Nagoya along with Tokyo from the program as part of efforts to curb sharp increases in coronavirus cases across Japan.
The Aichi prefectural government has already asked establishments serving alcohol in some parts of Nagoya to shorten their business hours by closing shop by 9 p.m.
Omura said Yasutoshi Nishimura, minister in charge of Japan's coronavirus response, had also sounded him out on possibly extending the period for shortening of opening hours until Jan. 11.
The travel promotion initiative, which effectively shoulders about half of domestic travel expenses, was launched in July to help the tourism industry weather the impact of the pandemic.
The government is also reportedly considering extending its suspensions from the initiative of trips to Sapporo on the northernmost main island of Hokkaido and the city of Osaka in western Japan beyond the end date of Tuesday.
The development came after the government's subcommittee on anti-virus steps called Friday for the halt of the campaign in areas with rising cases amid concern that the movement of people prompted by the travel campaign has increased infections.
Hit the hardest by what some medical experts describe as a "third wave" of infections in Japan, the Tokyo metropolitan government has requested restaurants, bars and karaoke establishments that serve alcohol to shorten their opening hours and close by 10 p.m. until Thursday in most parts of the capital.
The central government has urged the metropolitan government to extend the measure through Jan 11, and the metropolitan government has conveyed its intent to do so, according to sources familiar with the matter.
Regarding the travel campaign, the Tokyo government has been seeking a longer and wider curtailment than the central government.
While the central government has proposed excluding trips to Tokyo until Dec. 25, the metropolitan government has sought a suspension through Jan. 11 in tandem with the measure for restaurants, they said.
The central government has also been considering excluding trips from central areas of Tokyo -- its 23 wards -- while the Tokyo government sought an exclusion of trips from the entire territory of the capital.
As for the city of Osaka, Osaka Gov Hirofumi Yoshimura told a separate press conference Monday that requests for some businesses to shorten business hours or suspend operations will be extended to the entire city and last until Dec 29.© KYODO
Freddy Freeway
This will require a time machine! Awesome!
Sh1mon M4sada
in out in out...
Simian Lane
I feel like I’m living in a giant black joke
Freddy Freeway
I feel like I’m living in a giant black joke
By your own choice. Turn that frown upside down.
Monty
During the new years holiday people will travel anyway. With the GoTo campaign or without.
But I am sure it will be much more less travelers than usual.
If you travel, travel in a safe way by doing your best personal prevention.
kurisupisu
Let’s have another meeting!
Penfold
so the number of cases of sick people is rising like it does every flu season, big deal!
Haaa Nemui
Not just during the new year. Rewarding people for doing it though is just ridiculous when you’re trying to get a hold of a pandemic. I know it’s meant to help small businesses stay alive but they’re still dropping off. Some direct cash injection for those businesses that really need it would be much better.
I’m 100% not sure much more less travelers will travel.
Do the hustle
Stop wasting tax payer’s money and just postpone the whole shambles until the pandemic is under control. The people of Tokyo and Nagoya paid their taxes and should be entitled to the rebate.
Haaa Nemui
Exactly!!!
BigYen
Watching the Japanese govt trying to make a decision is like watching an ocean liner doing a turn in mid-ocean. Agonisingly slow, and a long way around.
I was going to use a quote from the article to demonstrate the point, but I couldn't decide between any of the first seven paragraphs, and another two further down. Just do it!
R. T.
It is not fair to exclude some cities from the so-called "goto" campaign. It's not like Tokyo and Nagoya residents pay less taxes than other cities.
This whole campaign is ridiculous to begin with, anyway.
obladi
I would think that they would suspend travel subsides from Tokyo and Nagoya.
rainyday
Finally the bold and decisive kind of leadership we need. I hope they do a lot of considering.
studio kdc
You mean like the flu that actually has a vaccine?
AG
Surely the Government should have stopped this campaign weeks ago.
But at the same time people should have common sense and stop travelling and moving around unnecessarily.
Makes me laugh, as when there were 30 cases per day not many were travelling.
Now at the peak, at any large train station it is easy to spot families walking around proudly with their luggage like they are* *immune and superior to this virus or something.
Zoroto
I am confused, didn't they say just last week or two that the GoTo campaigns had nothing to do with the spread of the virus?
Aly Rustom
The reason that the Go to Infect campaign is still going on is that the LDP relies on the rural vote, and so will do anything to curry favor with them.
Christopher Glen
Glad I got my discount in Nagoya recently
Dan Lavender
Tokyo should have been suspended from the 'Go to' campaign weeks ago.
COVID19 is unlikely to disappear for quite some time ,even after a vaccine is made available.
This year and most of next will be the limbo years...Let's hope for the best for 2021!
marcelito
Speaking after talks with Suga and others at the prime minister's office, Nishimura said, "I reported (to the prime minister) how we are coordinating the issue with the governors" of Tokyo and Aichi.
It would speed things up just a little bit instead of waiting for a meeting scheduled a week later if ministers / bureaucrats could lets say , pick up a phone and "report" to the boss in a bit more efficient manner.
"We will continue coordination," Nishimura said, without providing details.
You don,t say...and here everyone thought you would stop the "co ordination " because thats whats normally done in a pandemic.
Omura said Nishimura asked him to "consider Nagoya, along with Tokyo, for exclusion" from the travel promotion initiative
Gotta love the wording of these J-media releases, making it sound as if its the Suga govt exercising some kind of " leadership " by asking the prefectures to stop the programs when its the oppositie and everyone and their dog has been pushing the same fence sitting Suga for that exact thing for weeks. Propaganda 101.
Larr Flint
Soon everyone will be excluded but campaign will last so we can do money laundering.
chloe Koba
Less than 10% people are using Go to Travel, while 60%-70% are traveling daily in packed trains and through large stations, but work from home will never be implemented in most companies, cases are rising due to daily travel, not much from Go To alone. Very poor decision making by Suga again.
robert maes
The stand-off between Suga and Koike is the main reason. They do not want to risk votes for the sept election so don’t have the balls to take a decision either way.
they play roulette with our lives. And Suga is Santaclaus with our tax money till the elections for all LDP members, the farmers, fishers, trade unions and major corporations.
And Japanese people and many expats here seem fine to die as long as they don’t miss out on a half-price holiday first.
Christopher Glen
“COVID19 is unlikely to disappear for quite some time ,even after a vaccine is made available.”
The Pfizer CEO is on record saying there are no guarantees, so why rush?
El Rata
People will travel, regardless of the advisories. Everyone is tired to be told what to do and missing out on things, good for them. Yesterday, I was trying to book a room at a nice hotel in Kyushu, thinking it was going to be easy due to the 'rona. Boy, I was wrong most of the hotels in the area were booked out for new year.
carpslidy
If my trip to Hokkaido is canceled I'll just book somewhere else.
Travel or no travel corona is going to be here for the rest of the winter.
And 1000 or 10,000 cases we are going to continue to be anchored to local politicians seeking a soundbite .
While, bombarded with corona panic porn from the media and experts getting rich off tv appearances.
So, I'll wear a mask and try to enjoy this winter.
William77
And how many meetings did they need to reach this conclusion to consider?
And then how many more meetings will they need to urge?
gogogo
Urge, urge, urge... flip flop... no matter what the choice it will make someone angry ... yet while we wait people are dying
Zoroto
You would be wrong. If that was the goal, there could be direct support to small business.
It's meant for big businesses to line their pockets.
Dave
You can't make this up'.......Get back with you in the Summer
Novenachama
Simply put, protecting the lives people is much more important. Lives cannot be replaced because they are different and cannot last forever. The government can do more to lesson the economic damage through its own spending and do a better job to support the workers, business and economy. However it takes a lot of courage and if a leader worries about his reputation, credibility, image or popularity what can you say.
Dave
And hoards keep coming to Okinawa....I have been to these resorts and the morning buffet is packed with young and mostly old people......Blows my mind'
Zoroto
Soon the GoTo travel will only apply to AkitaNagasaki trips.
But they still won't "suspend" the campaign.
HenryK
The US will start vaccinations tomorrow, Canada very soon, UK started last week.
Meanwhile in Japan... haha
ushosh123
Maybe they should just exclude all of Japan but extend the GOTO Travel campaign til 2025.
kyronstavic
Likewise.
expat
Just say "No" to Go to Travel.
Vreth
They should really make the GoTo travel campaign for travel within your prefecture only. People can still get out of their own town while supporting a more local economy. Travel should mean more than just visiting Tokyo or Osaka.
Haaa Nemui
Sorry... I should have said I know THEY SAY it's meant to help small businesses. You're absolutely right... big businesses that need none of the support and never did are raking it in.
smithinjapan
Doesn't mean anything since the people of those reasons are not excluded from traveling elsewhere. You're just shifting the incoming infections. It's like when they tried in the original outbreak to rotate small areas of Osaka that would be "shut down" (unless they didn't want to), people that were going to go there must thronged to another area, and so on. They need to put the entire campaign on hold, as much as it might anger some homemakers who want to say they had the buffet lunch at the Ritz Carleton.
marcelito
They should really make the GoTo travel campaign for travel within your prefecture only. People can still get out of their own town while supporting a more local economy.
That indeed seems a reasonable and logical solution hence why it will not be adopted by the LDP clowns in charge. But they will probably " consider " it and might eventually " urge" people to voluntarily think about travel in their prefecture only. That however would require at least half dozen meetings spread over a couple of months to decide. That's the " superior Japanese model way.
Zoroto
That won't happen because there would be no need for JTB, ANA and JAL. This campaign has nothing to do with supporting the local economies.
Paul
Should exclude the whole of Japan!!!
Paul
Government is doing it's best to spread the virus all over Japan and then start to ignore questions from reporters...
Christopher Glen
“They should really make the GoTo travel campaign for travel within your prefecture only. “
Boring