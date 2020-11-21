Gov't rethinks Go To Travel subsidy program for some areas

Japan will assess its Go To Travel domestic tourism promotion campaign on Saturday, with a decision to perhaps suspend it for people living in areas where coronavirus infection numbers are climbing, government sources said.

Amid a resurgence of the virus in Japan, Tokyo confirmed on Saturday 539 new daily cases of coronavirus, marking a new record, the metropolitan government said. The previous single-day record high in the capital was 534 logged on Thursday.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who said "maximum caution" is required in the current virus situation, has sought to strike a balance between preventing the spread of the virus and revitalizing the battered economy.

Following record numbers of virus cases and calls from health experts to halt the government subsidy scheme, the source said late Friday that the government has begun thinking of putting certain limits on the program aimed at supporting the virus-hit domestic tourism sector.

The discussions come a day after the government's coronavirus task force proposed reviewing the campaign in regions where infections are spreading rapidly.

The program is unlikely to move forward the way it is now and "will be reviewed," one of the sources said, adding that the government has been promoting the program while listening to the opinions of experts and their proposals "must be respected."

On Friday, Japan reported 2,427 new infections, hitting a record high for the third day in a row, according to local authorities. In addition to Tokyo, other urban areas also saw a sharp rise in new cases, with Osaka Prefecture hitting a record 370.

Medical experts have described the resurgence as a third wave of infections, attributing it to the arrival of cooler temperatures that have forced people to spend more time indoors, often in rooms without sufficient ventilation that can stop the virus from spreading.

Toshio Nakagawa, head of the Japan Medical Association, has said there is no concrete evidence to indicate the travel program is responsible for the recent spike in coronavirus cases, but "there is no mistaking that it acted as a catalyst."

Haruo Ozaki, who heads the Tokyo Medical Association, said it is very possible that people's movements have spread infections. "We would like (the government) to suspend (the program)," he said.

Despite such concerns, transport hubs around the nation saw increased traffic on Saturday, the start of a three-day weekend, with travelers voicing confusion over the government's possible about-face on the travel initiative.

"Travelers no longer know what rules they should follow," said a 56-year-old man from Osaka Prefecture who was visiting a popular sightseeing spot in Kyoto, western Japan, with his wife. "The government takes too long to decide on anything," he added.

Tokyo's Haneda airport was packed with families, with many people standing in long queues waiting to pass security checks.

"I did not expect such a rapid surge in infections," Setsuko Oishi, 60, said. On her way to Okinawa Prefecture with her family, Oishi said she would have canceled the trip if the third wave had come earlier.

In Hokkaido, Tetsuyuki Takeda, a 66-year-old fishmonger in Otaru, said possible restrictions to the scheme are "terrifying" to someone managing a business. Japan's northernmost main island recorded over 300 daily infections for the first time on Friday.

The Go To Travel program was launched in late July and effectively covers about half of domestic travelers' expenses.

So far, some 40 million trips have been taken through the program, with 176 people accessing the subsidy found to have been infected with the virus, according to the government.

Among the ideas being floated are leaving it to prefectural governors in the affected regions to decide to no longer accept the coupons given to travelers through the scheme, the source said.

