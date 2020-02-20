Gov't says 2 elderly people from cruise ship have died; another 2 officials infected with coronavirus

The Japanese government said on Thursday that two people from the cruise ship berthed in Japan, both in their 80s, have died from coronavirus infections and that another two government officials have tested positive for the infection.
One of the officials was from the Health Ministry and the other from the Cabinet Secretariat, and both had worked on the Diamond Princess, a health ministry official told a news conference.
Three other officials, from the health ministry and quarantine office, had previously tested positive for the virus.
More than 620 of the passengers on the Diamond Princess liner have been infected on the ship, which has been quarantined since Feb 3, initially with about 3,700 people on board.
The deceased passengers were an 87-year-old Japanese man and an 84-year-old Japanese woman. After leaving the ship, they had been transported to a medical facility. One died of the coronavirus, the other of pneumonia, the health ministry said. Kyodo News reported that 29 passengers from the cruise ship in their 40s to 80s, including 15 Japanese nationals, are in a serious condition.
Japan has well over half the known cases outside China due to the ship infections and the rapid spread of the virus and the quarantine operation has sparked criticism of authorities just months before Tokyo is due to host the Summer Olympics.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga defended Japan's efforts. He told a news conference that after measures were put in place to isolate passengers on Feb. 5, the number of new infections was now almost at zero. "In that sense, we believe the isolation was effective," he said.
Japan's National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID) said in a report issued Wednesday that no new cases of the onset of the COVID-19 disease from the cruise ship were reported on Feb 16-17 and only one crew member case on Feb 15.
In a move to reassure the public, the health ministry also issued a statement in both English and Japanese that said all passengers had been required to stay in their cabins since Feb 5 to contain the virus. The day before, as passengers were being screened, ship events continued, including dances, quiz games and an exercise class.
Criticism of the government has played out in social media as well as in parliament, where Health Minister Katsunobu Kato was grilled again on Thursday by an opposition lawmaker.
About 500 passengers began disembarking on Thursday while another 100 people were to leave for chartered flights home, a health ministry official said.
An initial batch of passengers who had tested negative and shown no symptoms left the vessel on Wednesday.
Those who have shared a room with people testing positive were required to remain in quarantine, as were crew. The ministry could not confirm how many people remained on board, or when disembarkation would be complete.
More than 150 Australian passengers arrived home after a pre-dawn departure from Tokyo's Haneda airport. They face another 14-day quarantine.
Some Hong Kong passengers also went home, while Canadians were due to leave on a charter flight in the early hours of Friday, a Canadian government spokeswoman said. An evacuation flight was also being arranged for British nationals to leave Tokyo on Friday.
Earlier in the week, the United States evacuated more than 300 nationals on two chartered flights.
A U.S. State Department official said there were still about 45 U.S. citizens on board the cruise ship as of Thursday.
Americans flown back will have to complete another 14 days quarantine, as will returning Hong Kong residents.
Disembarked Japanese passengers, however, face no such restrictions, a decision that has sparked concern.
The NIID said there should be no problem if people had shown no symptoms for 14 days and had tested negative for the virus during the period their health was under surveillance.
Besides those on the cruise liner and returnees brought home from the epicenter of the epidemic Wuhan in China, about 70 cases of domestic infections have been confirmed in Japan, including 25 in Tokyo, public broadcaster NHK reported.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
expat
Infectious disease experts from abroad weigh in on the protocols used by the GoJ/MoH, which doesn't even have a branch to specifically deal with these sorts of outbreaks: incompetent may not be the right word, but it's the first word that comes to mind...
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/02/19/world/asia/japan-cruise-ship-coronavirus.html?action=click&module=Top%20Stories&pgtype=Homepage
Chicanoinjapan
The problem is, so many people on the Diamond Princess have tested positive almost on a daily basis. This means that the so called quarantine clearly was not working. Other countries who brought back their citizens are doing the right thing in having the people go through another 14 day quarantine. Japan should be following suit. What's so hard to understand?
Kag
Everyone living in Japan, good luck.
It is an outbreak waiting to happen, i doubt any of the Japanese on board will self quarantine.
Cricky
A missed opportunity here, don't the SDF have bases all over the country, pop up hospitals? NBC suits. One barracks for infected one for non. This could have been used as a real life training exercise rather than a scripted one. Could have been helpful to test equipment, cross management and personal in such a scenario. If all under the control of CDC experts. Those people being released soly on 2 weeks quarantine on a boat that daily spreads the virus is typical bueacatic thinking. Now next week how many will develop the virus. And spread it.
Dr. Theopolis
So a person on the ship is scheduled to leave but walks past /chats with another person showing no symptoms but who is a carrier. Catches the disease, disembarks with no symptoms and spreads it to everyone around him/her because the government says passengers disembarking don't need further quarantine. Great! Nice thinking Japanese Government.
fillmore2
blahblah222
This is just Japan culture. Once a plan is made, it is nearly impossible to change. There’s no inherit flexibility.
Also everything is done as a group, and people are not allowed to question the group decision once it is made. Even if the decision will result in complete decimation including their own lives, you can bet that the plan will not change and people will rather accept death than to question.
TheLongTermer
Nothing has changed since Fukushima...except this time the US took the lead and took care of its own.
CDC could of got involved but just like Fukushima, Im sure they would of been blocked
japan has allot in common with another country...wonder who that is?
Yrral
Termer,China
virusrex
For good or for bad that is not true, if a disease have 14 days of incubation and a lot of people were infected on the few days before being quarantined then they would become positive for infection even if the isolation was perfect because that is what incubation means. At the beginning they would not have any symptoms nor they would be positive in the tests but they would be already infected.
The problem is that this assumes the quarantine was done properly and the people leaving it had no contact with the pathogen during their quarantine, the only way to know this would be to observe the people leaving the ship for another 2 weeks and see if anybody becomes positive for infection during that time, even one person that does would prove that everybody else is also at risk, but at this time the people in charge can still defends their decisions on a quarantine that is assumed to be working.
kiwi07
Two of the infected passengers from the Diamond Princess have just died.
https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/news/20200220_27/
Aly Rustom
Gottlieb: Japan appears to be on the cusp of a large coronavirus outbreak
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wMDMrDjGsnc
Yrral
These American that did not leave are idiots,and should left to fend, for themselves, do they expect the US to medivac them for free
Yrral
Virusrex if you do not ,do a blood test,you cannot detect the present of the virus
SoylentGreen
Two passengers from the ship have just died.
gogogo
Japan just allowed people from a highly infesion boat freely into Japan.... the boat was a breeding lab and those people are some of the most likely people in Japan to have caught the virus.
Headline in the next few days, "person that leaves boat is infected"....
smithinjapan
"Kato defended the government's response again on Thursday, saying that while a ship differed from a hospital, officials had responded daily to issues pointed out by experts."
Come on, guys, it was the PERFECT phone call -- I mean, handling of the situation. Absolutely perfect. Nothing was wrong about it.
Flute
Exactly.
It is obvious that an increase of cases could have been expected since there was a long incubation period. We could also add that new cases could appear inside shared quarter, so they got this one and extend quarantine for these people.
But what the government is doing Couéing its way as the quarantine worked perfectly well.
As there was know exterior new cases : 3 people in charge of the quarantine, they should be able to understand that something went wrong even without taking in account the video of the professor.
The worst is that, the blame for the fail is starting to be put on people (passengers and crew) as the quote of the day show. And I do not think that is going to stop same with onshore case, the blame will just fall on the people.
Viki Kovilakath
If any one of the passengers that left the ship and currently quarantined in their country test positive in the coming days, it will be a direct link to say the governments plan has failed. Wait and watch this space!
Tokyo-Engr
The professor was right. Too bad he removed his video.
Two are now dead.
Japan is an excellent country in many ways but does not manage crisis well.
Singapore looks like they have a playbook ready to go for this and it is truly amazing the way it is handled here. Harvard University even called Singapore the "textbook case for identifying those who have the virus".
Velius
@Cricky
Ah but this assumes reason and a willingness to adapt to the circumstances, which Japanese culture sorely lacks.
The SDF quarantine would never fly not because of logistics (your idea is quite sound!) but because they would have to seek permission from the military brass and/or base commander, who wouldn’t want his little manicured garden trampled on (nor his ego to sunlit to infectious diseases experts - hah, civilians! - to dictate how to setup the quarantine) so will just say “it’s impossible” or “nothing can be done”. And then this will trickle back and people will say oh shouganai, Ok, nothing can be done. Give up and go back to the ship and keep spreading the virus.
Velius
It’s not just the ship, folks. I have a friend who works in a hospital in Tokyo and I’ve heard how a doctor and nurse there both caught COVID19 at a nomikai, and the nurse was still going to work before being quarantined. A colleague of that nurse - who was likely exposed to the virus - is still at work and not using a face mask. The hospital has now stopped accepting new patients (wonder how many hospitals need to get infected before the medical system breaks down). The hospital made local Japanese news but is not showing up here. The virus is indeed spreading and just not being talked about.
Leo
I didnt see in the article that they died from the virus.
Velius
@TheLongTermer
Someone said China but I was thinking North Korea. Saw someone say online once that Japan is like North Korea just with a GDP and it’s really hard to disagree when stuff like this happens.
Zodiac Present
Disembarked Japanese passengers, however, face no such restrictions, a decision that has sparked concern.
You have to be joking...
Velius
Just on the face of it, isn’t it ridiculous that countries have to airlift their citizens out of the petri dish death trap ship? Like, there is a total breakdown of proper infection control protocol and the only recourse is emergency airvac. Yet another shameful stain on the competency of the Japanese government.
taj
Other sources have added that the both the man and the woman, who were in their 80s had underlying medical conditions.
I look forward to seeing the next Field Briefing, as this only shows the onset dates from up to the 15th, and it looks like the onboard quarantine was mostly working.
https://www.niid.go.jp/niid/en/2019-ncov-e/9407-covid-dp-fe-01.html
No new cases from the Princess today, but one new general population case in Japan.
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/
Tokyo-Engr
@velius
As a resident of Japan I would appreciate if you could share this information. Do you have a link or a source?
taj
S.Korea has had a sudden surge, with 38 members of one culty-church testing positive.
gogogo
Proves that just letting them go was the worst choice the government could have had. But rather than admitting they were wrong they would rather risk the life of literally the world with the Olympics coming. #beingoftheend
TorafusuTorasan
@T-E, that case Velius mentioned was reported on NHK as a nurse at the boat restaurant nomikai where the taxi driver got it, later passing it to his mother in law who was the first Japanese fatality. The doctor may have contracted it later from the infected nurse, the news said.
virusrex
That is false, not all viruses circulate importantly in blood, so its perfectly possible that people would be positive by detecting the virus in the nasal secretions (where is already known the virus abundant) but negative in the blood (because only a small number of viruses circulate).
What is searched in blood tests is actually antibodies, but at this point there is no test to detect them because it requires many months of development and testing.
In short, blood tests are less useful than what is being done right now.
Unfortunately this is not indicative of the quality of the quarantine because the people in charge are not quarantined themselves (since they are expected to be in close contact with other people including infected patients and heavily contaminated spaces).
Up to the point where one person that has been supposedly "isolated" from any direct contact with positive patients and contaminated spaces becomes positive himself the quarantine can be defended as working.
The Avenger
What is wrong with these people? Do they not get the basic basics of how quarantine works? You hold people in quarantine until ALL of the people in that quarantine are free of illness past the incubation period. If even one gets sick, the prior tests on everyone else are all meaningless and you have to wait and start over.
HBJ
Ansolutely scandalous.
The Japnese authorities are allowing Japanese people to just walk off the ship and go straight back into society. This is dangerous beyond belief.
Anyone disembarking should be further quarantined in an appropriate medical facility until it is proven beyond doubt they dont have the virus.
The report literally says that people who previously tested negative are now in serious conditions.
kurisupisu
How would Japan deal with a future disaster?
As a foreigner I really don’t want to find out-too depressing!
MikaTakara
The truth is this: The Japanese government had to protect the 127 million people in Japan. Bluntly put, the ship, just like Wuhan was put in lock down. Not to save the ship, but to save Japan. The foreign governments could have airlifted their people out sooner. Why did not do it? Japan should have let its peole off and sent the ship to find another port. Just like the US did.
Jeff Ko
Imagine a big earthquake, which is a real possibility in Japan. How will the Japanese Gov't handle it? If I were living in Japan, I'd prepare for shelter, food and water TODAY!
Kazuaki Shimazaki
As I've explained multiple times back when people were screaming about Japanese getting off those evacuation planes, the basic problem is that Japan's government is not empowered by the legislature to deprive people of liberty except for a very small group of positively named diseases (which of course this is not one of).
In fact, I wonder how they even managed to keep people on this ship (from a legal basis perspective) - perhaps what they actually did was deny them permission to enter Japan, and since they can't exactly jump into the sea that was how the quarantine was fudged together there.
Anyway, now that they are allowed "into Japan", the fudge ends here. Further, having already suffered through one period of deprivation, there is something against the idea of imposing another one because the goal of the first one was not achieved. Really, people, isn't this the usual complaint - the prosecutors siccing on another period when the first one did not suffice? Fundamentally it is the same thing here.
OK, let's see how many downvotes this education in basic legalities would cost me.
Maria Prestas
This is very troubling.
This here:
and this from NYPost:
Source:
https://nypost.com/2020/02/19/whistleblower-doctors-say-coronavirus-reinfection-even-deadlier
8T
The isolation was not effective, all the Government did was create a large petri dish for the virus to spread. I think those passengers were guinea pigs to see what, if anything would happen.
Aly Rustom
But still they are not being counted as casualties in Japan, but casualties on an international conveyance... apparantly saving face is very important...
therougou
Perhaps they didn't even plan to go back yet in the first place, let alone spend another 2 weeks in quarantine. Call them idiots is unwarranted.
therougou
Sh1mon M4sada
The authorities schreibened it up badly. No excuse. Just line up and bow deeply please.
Aly Rustom
Dr. Syra Madad, senior director of New York City's System-wide Special Pathogens Program weighs in..
She has some interesting things to say.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NetMJvhcHHo
She weighs in on the cruise ship at 1:30.
SoylentGreen
@Kazuaki Shimazaki,
There are certainly legal issues surrounding the keeping of people on the ship for an extended period. But every other country is requiring that all passengers undergo further quarantine, except Japan. The two weeks they have been under quarantine started on February 5th but the possibility of secondary infections taking place right up until the moment the left the ship is extremley high. There it is incredibly risky to release them back into the public. Japan would rather save face that save lives.
almostshat
Clueless. The virus will go wild in Japan. The Olympics will be cancelled. Going home by taxi ffs.
virusrex
This is base on a report of cases not yet reviewed that explicitly says that their epidemiological data is lacking,
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.02.06.20020974v1
One single patient refers his possible infection to 24 days before developing symptoms but after that date he was in frequent contact with people from the epicenter of the outbreak and the possibility of him being actually infected during this time is huge.
The Chinese doctor that is supposedly whistleblowing this explanation is inflating the reliability of the original report without justification even contradicting what the actual authors of the report say about it. There is simply no credible data that points to more than 2 weeks of incubation.
gogogo
3 nuclear power plants explode is your answer.
daito_hak
BS! Japan did start afterwards to put the evacuees from China into quarantine:
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2020/02/13/national/japan-wuhan-evacuees-go-home/#.Xk4krikzZwE
From the article linked above:
"A total of 197 people had stayed at a hotel in Chiba Prefecture and various government facilities for quarantine screenings since they returned on Jan. 29 from the Chinese city at the center of the outbreak.
They all tested negative in their final virus examination conducted Tuesday after completing a 12½-day monitoring period for the deadly pneumonia-causing virus."
Ascissor
sigh
kyushubill
I have all faith that the government under Abe is capable ...
Oh no I do not think that. That maroon is not even capable of tying his shoes.