A police officer controls traffic during a blackout in Sapporo last Thursday night after an earthquake rocked the region. Photo: AP
national

Gov't sees no rolling blackouts in Hokkaido despite power shortage

By Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO

Japanese trade minister Hiroshige Seko said the government has no plans for rolling blackouts in Hokkaido on Monday and Tuesday despite the continued closure of a fossil fuel-fired power plant that supplies about half the island's power.

The northern Japanese island has been suffering power shortages since a powerful earthquake last Thursday that killed at least nine people.

Seko has called on power suppliers and the island's 5.3 million residents to save power by about 20 percent during the business hours on weekdays. Power supplies had been restored to nearly all the 2.95 million customers in the island after an island-wide blackout, he said late on Sunday.

Japanese oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co said it resumed lorry product shipments at its 150,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Hokkaido refinery in northern Japan on Saturday. Oil refining operations have stayed shut.

© Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

How is it that geothermal plants are not common in Japan when Japan is sitting on a bunch of massive boiling kettles? If mother nature is gonna take a couple of punches at you, why not swing back with class instead of cheap sucker-punches like fossil fuels and nuclear reactors?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

