Gov't support for COVID-19 treatment in Japan to be reduced from October

Japan's health ministry decided Friday to reduce medical support for people infected with the coronavirus starting in October, as part of a broader plan to return the health care system to normal by next spring.
Even after the downgrade of the legal status of COVID-19 to the same category as seasonal flu in May, the government has maintained some of its support to prevent sudden increases in medical expenses for the public.
Based on the latest decision, the support for hospitalization will be halved to 10,000 yen, which will be deducted from the maximum amount of personal payment, and people will have to pay up to 9,000 yen for expensive antiviral drugs out of pocket, with the specific amount to be determined based on their incomes.
For example, people with income levels who usually shoulder 30 percent of their medical expenses under the health care scheme in Japan will pay a fixed amount of 9,000 yen for antiviral drugs priced over 90,000 yen, such as Lagevrio and Paxlovid.
The fixed subsidy amount provided to medical institutions for reserving beds for COVID-19 patients will become flexible in accordance with the evolving infection situation.
In the week through Sunday, the number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 as reported by about 5,000 designated medical institutions across Japan, stood at 99,744, nearly flat from the previous week, according to the data by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.
The number of newly hospitalized patients stood at 11,566, down about 10 percent, the data showed.
With infections feared to rise as schools reopen after the summer recess, the government has continued to call on the public to take basic anti-infection measures.
According to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, an offshoot of the Omicron variant EG.5.1 has been on the rise in Japan and is forecast to account for about 60 percent of the infections next week.
Earlier this month, Japan detected a new variant known as BA.2.86, which is a source of concern due to its potential ability to evade immune protection owing to the high mutation rate, for the first time.© KYODO
WeiWei
”They” say a lot of things that make no sense and are not true. Do not live in fear.
starpunk
Look at that shirt, 'Zoso'. A Zep fan this guy is.
JboneInTheZone
I know some of you don't want to do another round of boosters, I get it. I had a mild reaction to my first shot. Nothing much just really bad heart palpitations. I'm glad I got it, because two days later I got covid. It was really bad, can't imagine how bad it would have been if I weren't vaxed.
My second shot was a little worse. Half my face went numb, and I had terrible tremors. I couldn't walk for a month. I was very lucky though, because I got the new variant a week after my second shot. It really was the worst covid yet. I had clots all in my legs, and my heart was going crazy. I went to the ER. Turns out I have long covid, and myocarditis from the covid spike proteins. I would be dead now if I weren't vaxed.
I knew I needed the third shot, and I was a little hesitant, but I sucked it up and got it. I knew it'd probably make me feel bad for a few days, but that's nothing compared to covid. Sure enough four days after my third shot, my long covid came back worse than ever. I couldn't walk, my hair was failing out, bleeding from my ears, my heart just stops and starts. I have no control of my bowels or motor functions. I just constantly flail and piss myself.
Covid, especially long covid is no joke. I will definitely be getting the new boosters.
justasking
In the past week 2 large schools that I know personally of one in Saitama and one in Tokyo have been shut down because 50 percent of the students are off due to COVID and or influenza.
I have a friend, whose partner has COVID, and it was thought it was picked up a funeral they attended.
Jay
Glad Japan is finally moving on.
Two family members had adverse reactions from the Covid vaccination and after that, I decided to not take the jab. As a result, I was vilified, unfriended, barred from gatherings and, amongst other things my employer tried to curtail my inalienable rights. Yes, right here in Japan. The second family member has permanently lost their sight because of a blood clot in the optic nerve.
After a judge ruled their public release, the Pfizer documents that they tried to have hidden for 75 years are now available online and list these two outcomes as recognised adverse reactions to the Covid vaccines. There are 58 pages of the list of adverse effects in their initial research trial.
Very glad for you if you didn’t have a bad experience, but do remember the people have been severely affected from the "safe & effective" vaccines.
Jay
I would also like to commend JT over moving away from a non-negotiable one-sided position in the last year or so.
At least we're allowed to now have conversations and ask questions about Covid rather than being censored or shouted down as "anti-vax".
Governments and other media, however, need to be taken to task over their behaviour along those lines during the last few years.
Yubaru
I have had it twice, and neither time was I proscribed any antiviral medication. I wonder just how many people are actually affected by this. The flu virus has a few different medications that are commonly proscribed and work well, but I havent heard of anyone, getting anti-viral meds for covid.
Elvis is here
Hospitals in the greater Tokyo area require a vaccine cert, a temperature check and completed covid questionnaire for visits. As well as the good old mask
Considering this new wave, I can understand that they want to be seen to be taking all possible preventative measures.
Jay
Completely false. I have been to 3 different hospitals here in as many months, once for a routine health check and twice as a visitor. No such requirement of either party.
Fighto!
Sorry, but your small sample size does not prove any connection at all.
In my circle, everyone had 3 or 4 shots - personal choice, none forced - with zero major adverse affects. Headaches and muscle soreness the only ones.
wallace
Showing a COVID-19 vaccine certificate is no longer a legal requirement in any situation and is no longer issued.
wallace
Yesterday we received appointments for additional vaccines but we won't be going.
virusrex
There is nothing to hide, all medical procedures have risk, but those are a tiny fraction of the risks that come from not vaccinating. The thing that allowed the release of documents was not a Judge ruling this must be done but allowing for resources to be used to allow hiring professionals to review the documents for public release instead of just expecting this to magically be done.
Every recognized institution of medical science in the world say vaccinating is the best option for anybody for whom it is indicated, importantly reducing the risk for their health and life.
eric_japan
3 weeks ago, just spent 2 days in St.Luke’s Hospital and no requirements or proof of vaccine needed. On a follow up visit, they did ask me about a mask. I had forgotten to wear one, but had one in my bag.
Mr Kipling
Elvis...
No they don't. Some may have done in the past but not now.
Elvis is here
Yes they do. Exceedingly wrong.
wallace
So easy to name the Tokyo hospital which required a COVID-19 certificate to visit a patient. There are no privacy issues with that.