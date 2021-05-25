Gov't to decide Friday on extending state of emergency

Japan plans to make a final decision Friday on whether to extend the COVID-19 state of emergency that is set to end in Tokyo, Osaka and seven other prefectures early next week, a senior government official said Tuesday, amid a surge in coronavirus cases just two months before the opening of the Olympics in the capital.
The move comes as infection numbers in Japan's latest coronavirus wave have yet to fall significantly, leaving the medical system under considerable strain. A number of prefectures have either requested or are moving toward requesting that the central government extend the emergency.
Earlier in the day, health minister Norihisa Tamura said at a news conference, "Keeping an eye on extending the state of emergency, we will make a final decision by taking into account experts' evaluations."
The current state of emergency is set to expire Monday in the nine prefectures, also including Kyoto, Hyogo, Aichi, Fukuoka, Hokkaido, Hiroshima and Okayama.
The government is considering setting a new end date of June 20, the same as for Okinawa which was placed under the emergency on Sunday as the 10th and most recent addition, or June 13, according to sources familiar with government discussions.
Osaka Gov Hirofumi Yoshimura said it is up to the central government to decide how long the emergency would be extended but that doing so for a "short period of time would be insufficient."
The Osaka prefectural government decided Tuesday to request that the central government extend the emergency as its hospital bed occupancy rate for serious COVID-19 patients remains above 80 percent. It is expected to jointly ask for an extended emergency with neighboring Kyoto and Hyogo prefectures.
Fukuoka Gov. Seitaro Hattori said he has requested that the central government maintain the state of emergency, while the governors of Aichi, Kyoto, Hyogo and Okayama prefectures have also suggested an extension is inevitable.
Tokyo is also considering making a similar request, a source familiar with the matter said.
Tamura said the number of new infections has been declining in Japan overall, but there are some areas in which the situation is worsening.
The government will assess whether the infection situation has improved from Stage 4, the worst on its four-level scale, to Stage 3 and whether it may be closing in on Stage 2, before making the decision on the state of emergency, he said.
Japan's third state of emergency took effect in Tokyo, Osaka, Hyogo and Kyoto on April 25 and was already extended once from the initial end date of May 11.
The emergency was expanded to Aichi and Fukuoka, then Hokkaido, Okayama and Hiroshima, and finally Okinawa.
Japan's vaccine rollout has been slow compared with other developed nations, with just about 2 percent of the country's population having received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.
In a bid to accelerate the rollout, the government opened mass inoculation centers on Monday in the capital and Osaka.© KYODO
wayan Ubud
just lock these places down, if its not in the constitution then make it happen, tired of listening to the same crap each week.
Scarce
Here, let me help you make a decision!
extend the FAKE SOE, and cancel the Olympics. Was that hard? Nope! I made the decision in 7 seconds.
obladi
Since vaccines are a mere mirage on the horizon, the awful, annoying SOEs are probably the only thing keeping the virus from taking over.
oldman_13
Hopefully they will not extend the state of emergency.
warispeace
Most people could accept the state of emergency decision for the first wave, as there was no other action to take. The next state of emergency was accepted, because we thought with the creation of vaccinations, in the near term there was a path out of the pandemic. Now, there is a growing frustration and anger, as the government's negligence in the vaccination process means we are in an extended emergency and could face months more before enough people receive the jab, with delays and further suffering caused by an Olympics few want.
Will this lead to further political apathy and resignation (仕方ない), or can this be a turning point to activate citizens to get involved and choose better representatives, who will hold authority figures in the bureaucracy to account?
Mr Kipling
The usual slow release of information. First it is suggested by a "person of importance". Next it is being considered. Then a date on the decision is given..... Then BINGO.... we will be informed on Friday that the SOE is extended. A decision that was made two weeks ago!
Paul14
If the SOE is extended government needs to ensure that all those businesses they are paying to stay shut refund their customers the monthly charge they pay for membership i.e. the gyms. I keep contacting mine but no sign of any refund.