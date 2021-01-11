Gov't to expand state of emergency to cover Osaka, Kyoto, Hyogo

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Tuesday told executives of his ruling party that he plans to expand a state of emergency declared over the coronavirus pandemic to cover Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo prefectures amid a resurgence of infections in western Japan.
The governors of Aichi and Gifu also plan to request the central government possibly Tuesday to include the two central Japan prefectures to the fresh state of emergency that took effect in Tokyo and the three adjacent prefectures of Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama on Friday.
Suga told executives of the Liberal Democratic Party at a meeting that he wanted to make "a swift decision" on whether to include the three western prefectures, an LDP lawmaker quoted him as saying.
"There are regions (in the country), including Osaka, that have seen a spike in infections, so we will consider whether to expand the area (of the emergency)," Suga said at a separate meeting of the ruling coalition, according to a lawmaker.
According to government sources, final arrangements are being made for Suga to declare a new state of emergency in the three prefectures on Wednesday.
The government is also considering whether it will issue a state of emergency for Aichi and Gifu prefectures at the same time on Wednesday, the sources said.
Under the state of emergency, people are urged to stay at home as much as possible and restaurants and bars are requested to shorten opening hours. There is no punishment for those who fail to comply, unlike the hard lockdowns some other parts of the world have imposed.
Osaka Prefecture, which appeared to be containing the spread of the virus at the year-end, reported more than 3,800 new cases in the week through Monday. Kyoto and Hyogo prefectures have also reported record-high daily figures.
Ahead of the expected expansion of the state of emergency, Hyogo Prefecture requested restaurants and bars in parts of the prefecture to close by 9 p.m. Osaka and Kyoto prefectures, meanwhile, have extended the duration of similar requests for shortened operations by such establishments.
The resurgence of infections since November last year has been increasing the strain on the country's medical system.
In April, Japan declared a state of emergency for some of the country's 47 prefectures and later extended it nationwide. The government fully lifted it in late May.© KYODO
thepersoniamnow
I still have no idea what this State of Emergency would actually do here in Osaka.
Eateries and bars will close earlier than they already do? The government can urge people to go home earlier?
This is no different to the current situation!
jojobird
I guess the decision has been made. Just waiting on the announcement.
?
foreignbrotherhoodarmy
It’s just a gesture. During the other “state of emergency” bars and izakayas were full until the morning, I know because I went almost every week. It’s just a show
Yubaru
This "state of emergency" is meaningless! Take a look at all the municipalities that held their "Coming of Age" ceremonies this past weekend. Just goes to show that the government only thinks that nightlife activities are to blame for the spread of the virus!
Last year, everyone was patting themeselves on the back (government types that is) for the low numbers being reported, as "proof" that the Japanese were better than other countries at controlling the spread.
As I have said, in all my years here, Japanese are no different, and no better than people throughout the world, the media and government just likes to keep saying they are!
kurisupisu
Checked out my local sushi bar last night and there was not a seat in the house!
Japanese people are not staying home, for sure!
However, my boss will go along with the government and I will be idle for a month.
Gaijinjland
The State of Emergency is a joke. I’m on the Mita line right now and it’s crowded. I stopped wearing a mask because it’s so uncomfortable and apparently doesn’t do anything to protect against covid. If the government wants to curb the pandemic then legally make all office workers work from home. Period.
Simian Lane
The S of E is very effective at wounding certain sectors of the economy.
wtfjapan?
Does an SOE mean that businesses that show lower than usual sales can now get paid by the government for lost income? Is that why prefectures want an official SEO instead of the usual?
James
When you say the State of Emergency was lifted in late may you are only referring to Hokkaido, Tokyo, Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures the other 39 prefectures had their State of Emergency lifted on May 14th please report this properly your article is misleading.
James
Oops I missed kansai region of Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo which started later and finished their State of Emergency early.
nandakandamanda
Gaijinland quote: “I stopped wearing a mask because it’s so uncomfortable and apparently doesn’t do anything to protect against covid.”
This is wrong on so many levels that I do not know where to start. Where do you get your ‘scientific’ information from?
Wobot
Yes, this is why I assume. The governor of Osaka actually ruled out being included only last week and I don't see why Kobe and Kyoto also need to be included. Case numbers in Osaka have been on a downward trend for months now too
Monty
@Gaijinjland
I stopped wearing a mask because it’s so uncomfortable and apparently doesn’t do anything to protect against covid.
This is the greatest Nonsens I ever heard.
Did you sleep during the last year?
Thomas Tank
I saw the same. Sushi bars must be "safe" because the food is now all made-to-order and covered with those color coded clear ufo things.
theResident
Well....where I ate on Sunday night, which only opened 5-8, was full. Happy to support them - they have been Covid compliant all along. Even with help from the Government they will struggle with last orders at 7pm for Alcohol.
AG
@Gaijinland
No mask at a crowded place?
That is next level disrespectful.
Science proved many times over the last year that the two best ways of avoiding transmission is proper social distance and wearing masks (covering mouth and nose at all times).
I hate wearing mask too, it is unnatural for me, however I have been with one on all times since back in February when the first cases appeared.
Try cooperating, specially considering you are being welcomed by another country where, while most are not familiar social distancing, at least everyone wears masks.
Do the hustle
So, the state of emergency gives local governments the power to urge businesses to close early. Yeah, that’ll work.
Kobe White Bar Owner
@Yubaru
“well said mate.
Last year, everyone was patting themeselves on the back (government types that is) for the low numbers being reported, as "proof" that the Japanese were better than other countries at controlling the spread.
As I have said, in all my years here, Japanese are no different, and no better than people throughout the world, the media and government just likes to keep saying they are!”
Here I’m my circles I has average Taro & Hitomi congratulating themselves for being “cleaner” taking shoes off etc. I nearly blew a fuse.
Sceptical
You are a part of the problem and yet you have a stomach to complain, the gov't is at least doing something to lessen the spread of virus from someone like you. Japanese' and Foreigners alike, we are all breathing the same air. No Spreaders, no SoE !
marcelito
Japanese are no different, and no better than people throughout the world, the media and government just likes to keep saying they are!
Absolutely agree, I,d just add that its quite an enigma though since the country has both a "superiority " and "inferiority" complex at the same time.
Kobe White Bar Owner
Marcelito
” I,d just add that its quite an enigma though since the country has both a "superiority " and "inferiority" complex at the same time.”
like with NPD the superiority mask is projected to protect again inferiority.
marcelito
like with NPD the superiority mask is projected to protect again inferiority
Indeed mate.
0rei0
I was right with you until that little nugget popped out...
When will people realise that the SoE has nothing to do with us or our safety- It's the prefectural coffers that are of paramount importance. Watch the other prefectures lining up to request their own SoE in the coming weeks.
smithinjapan
Oh, man... this changes everything! Kids aren't going to be able to go to school, people aren't going to be able to commute to work and back, people aren't going to be able to go outside, go shopping, hang out with friends in parks, gather together at restaurants, play pachinko... oh wait. You can still do all that. Well, I guess the SOE is going to... ummm...
Yubaru
Give it time! Soon you will be one of the walking infected, and if you are really lucky, maybe find a bed in a hospital somewhere, and if the gods are smiling on you, a ventilator is available to keep you alive, all on your own, because no one will be allowed to see you.
Then come back here and tell us all how it went, if you manage to live that is! Believe me, if I saw you on a train, with no mask, I would tell you about it, and make sure everyone around you, looks at you with disgust for your "gaijin" ignorance and arrogance!
Steven Mccarthy
What’s with all of the personal attracts here? I am a “gaijin” living here. 10 years and counting. While I completely agree with wearing a mask, there are many things business owners, the govt, and the general population should be doing a much better job at. Start by not being so selfish rather it be financial or lack of concern about other’s health. Sorry but if a bar or restaurant can’t make it a few months with the insane profits they’ve been making over the years , shame on them. Sure it sucks to be closed but it’s better than being dead. Karaoke bars ? Hostess bars ? Shut them down . Give them a minimum amount of help. Being from California, where people are just genuinely anti anything common sense , well in my 10 years here, every year I see more people with the flu than I ever seen in my lifetime. Mask , public gargling, lack of proper hygiene, luckily this year with Covid , the general population is doing a slightly better job . If the govt wants Covid contained, they need to ramp up testing , contact tracing, and treatment ASAP . Until then, nothing changes.
Blitzwing
That would be quite a rude thing to do.
Nasakenai
Agree with everything you said Steve! Agree that restaurants and bars in Japan have been making off with insane profits for decades and yet all of a sudden they are unable to cope? Yeah right, shame on them.
Karaoke bars and hostess clubs are immoral from the beginning so I agree that they should be shut down and be forced to disband permanently.
And yeah, Japan has some of the worst hygiene in the world, agree with you on that one too!
Toasted Heretic
Remember that there are many small, independent, family run bars and restaurants that just about scrape by, to make a living.
These are the establishments that need help.
SandyBeachHeaven
Thanks for letting us know what train you ride so we can keep away and wear our masks to help beat this Covid. Myself and all the gaijin family and friends I have here follow the rules and suggestions.
Got back from a week in Kyoto on Sunday. Not sure why they need the emergency declaration. A good majority of the evening restaurants are closed or close early anyway. Trains and buses empty as well as tourist areas.
Reckless
That says it all.