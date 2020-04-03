Gov't to give ¥300,000 in cash to each household in need

Editor's note: Story has been updated to show that the government will give 300,000 yen, not 200,000 yen as originally reported.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his ruling Liberal Democratic Party agreed Friday that the government will provide 300,000 yen in cash to each household suffering from falling incomes amid the spread of the new coronavirus.
LDP policy chief Fumio Kishida disclosed the agreement to reporters following a meeting with Abe.
About 10 million of Japan's 58 million households are expected to be eligible for the cash program, a key pillar of an emergency economic package that the government plans to compile possibly on Tuesday.
The cash program will be funded by a supplementary budget for this fiscal year that the government wants to pass in the Diet before the Golden Week holiday starts at the end of the month.
The government will not set a household income limit for the cash handout, which will be tax free, according to the officials.
"If we set an income limit, we would have to check individual incomes, which would take a lot of time," Yasutoshi Nishimura, minister in charge of economic and fiscal policy, told a press conference. "Instead of that, we'll come up with an unprecedented way (to judge who should receive cash)."
Nishimura said recipients will be limited to those who are facing livelihood difficulties, and that civil servants, politicians and major corporate executives who have not been significantly affected by the economic impact of the virus outbreak, for example, will be excluded from the scheme.
The government will work out details such as the level of income falls that would qualify households for the program and how applicants should file requests for the support with municipal governments, according to the officials.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said the government will provide cash "as soon as possible" not only to households but also to small and midsized business operators that have seen their revenues drop.
Abe has said the package to tackle the coronavirus will be larger than the 56.8 trillion yen emergency package compiled in April 2009 following the previous year's global financial crisis.
The ruling Liberal Democratic Party has called for a 60 trillion yen package, including 20 trillion yen of fiscal spending.
In response to the 2008 financial crisis following the collapse of Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc, the government set aside about 2 trillion yen to provide Japanese citizens with 12,000 yen, with people aged 65 or older, and 18 or younger, receiving an additional 8,000 yen.
Finance Minister Taro Aso, who was prime minister during the 2008 crisis, told journalists Friday that experience of the 2009 cash handouts showed that providing cash to households across the board would be "meaningless."© KYODO
69 Comments
Login to comment
taj
Good to hear. I'm happy to see that this time, it's a bigger payout and, even though it makes things more complicated to process, the money is going to those who need it, rather than to everyone.
I don't need it. Many do. Best of luck to us all.
Mocheake
Just what is the criteria to be 'in need?'
Luddite
How do you qualify? My husband is self employed and we are struggling. That amount won’t last long though.
YeahRight
Who determines who is in need? And if you are deemed to not be in need now, will you receive it later? This is breaking news, so I honestly don't know, but my guess is that the devil will be in the details.
Speed
Better than two cotton masks.
Garthgoyle
How do I apply? I'm in the tourism industry and free lancing. Meaning that I've lost all my guiding jobs this year. Even looking at ALT jobs again or work at a lowly eikaiwa. I fell hard.
Jimizo
Exactly. Anyway, hope that those who need it get it sharpish.
Eugene Paul Ramirez
More details in Japanese news
https://www.yomiuri.co.jp/politics/20200403-OYT1T50023/
Alexandre T. Ishii
In short term I agree govt. to support the citizen as much as I know this pandemic is still proliferating all around, but for how long? Health and hygiene instructions would be much clear, as most media saying don't touch this or that like as door knobs, wash hands anytime going out or coming back home, wear mask, avoid cluster, etc.. I rather think to be careful of cash bills/coins from people to people, and public toilets to be disinfected every time when it is used by every individual, to understand how to do it. Things essential for life is money and better ways of instructions to people be less affected by this pandemic virus.
Hunter James
The criteria will be steep! Probably those who lost their jobs as a direct consequence of the outbreak and life in a household with no other source of income!
@Garthgoyle...are you a Japanese? This assistance will only be given to Japanese nationals ( foreign passport holders are not eligible )!
Tora
I hope they are not expecting people to flock to the remainng surviving restaurants and retail outlets to shop. This money is just going to be used to but food, which could be a good thing.
But I wonder if it will arrive in time for thos who are struggling are the ones that need this help, NOW.
Tokyo-m
I wish you luck, but you know schools are closed, and at the eikaiwa I work at numbers are way down, so much so that I doubt there'll be any work for me either soon.
spinningplates
Credit where it's due, this is at least a more useful idea than Abe's 2 mask bonanza.
In fact I would 'urge' the Government to cancel the mask distribution and put that budget towards this program.
@Alexandre..."but for how long?"
Until it's safe for affected workers to get their jobs back. There is plenty of money to spare in Government coffers.
Strikebreaker555
It's great news, but it will unfortunately lead to more popularity for Abe and a possible re-election next year.
Jimizo
Is this correct?
Garthgoyle
If that's the case, then I don't want to pay for taxes no more.
Michael Machida
In addition to the two reusable cotton masks per an entire family, we can now expect cash as well? Wow! We can buy more masks!
Hunter James
@Jimizo... the bill hasn’t been passed yet by the Government. But it’s only for Japanese nationals because foreign nationals will have to rely on their own Governments for assistance! If atleast one member in the household is a Japanese national then they’ll probably qualify if other aspects are fulfilled! I went down to the Nakano city office to ask about financial assistance for foreigners whose jobs have been affected by this outbreak and they told me that there is none! They said the Government is planning something for Japanese nationals only but even that hasn’t been approved yet!
Niloc2806
@YeahRight who determines need? These days, since the advent of MyNumber they have a tool to look at your income (tax details show all dependents and other "allowed" deductions for circumstances ) / city tax/ if you are someone qualified for free health insurance / the level of your assets ( since the banks etc. now have to collect your "my number" and are steadily doing so ) - so they can make a pretty good ( and automated ) estimate of your "wealth" level. These days they even record your FOREX transactions and what you state it to be for so they can start to estimate your offshore asset base. Of course there will be a few who slip through the net in either direction ( especially those who only take cash and keep it under the mattress and get all the free services anyway... or salted away cash overseas before the controls became as automated ). But anyway there are tools available to make a decent estimate.
@Hunter James - as a foreign national and tax resident I never had any problem claiming any benefit that a Japanese citizen in the same circumstances would be entitled to ( nor able to avoid any payment that a citizen would be required to pay in ) . That part of the system does not discriminate. Really the only technical difference is the right to vote.
Alexandre T. Ishii
I remember last time when Aso was prime ministers an amount of ￥12,000 to every citizen were distributed and no exception to foreigner living in Japan, who has Juminhyo registered.
mariasjapan
So what are the criteria to be “in need”
Alexandre T. Ishii
oops, foreigners living in Japan.
John-San
If the Government know it is 10 million households, why apply ? Government have all the tax records and back accounts of those who qualify, So why don't they just issues direct the their bank accounts. Because the criteria is impossible to qualify. Like having to kept records of 10 years of wage and expense receipt in duplicate and hand over your passport and have all your vaccination and three year membership of the DLP. Easy count me in.
Hunter James
@Garthgoyle... sorry for the bad news but that’s what I heard from the city officials in my ward! They are not going to provide any financial assistance to foreigners affected by the outbreak ( at least for now ). They are drafting plans to assist Japanese nationals ( probably this 200,000 yen per household ) severely affected by this outbreak. And there will be many requirements for this. I got this information yesterday at Nakano ward city office. You can probably check for some information at your own city ward.
kiwiboy
Hunter JamesToday 12:07 pm JST
@Jimizo... the bill hasn’t been passed yet by the Government. But it’s only for Japanese nationals because foreign nationals will have to rely on their own Governments for assistance!
Is the Japanese government giving the same assistance to Japanese nationals who live and work overseas? I bet not! In that case why do they expect other countries to?
We live here and pay taxes here. These are not normal times we live in. Japan should do the right thing and give it to all residents who qualify, regardless of citizenship.
Dango bong
typical Japanese vagueness so they can easily turn you down.
Funny how when they raised taxes its not vague at all
Niloc2806
@Hunter James - it occurs to me that with the exception of permanent residents / special permanent residents or spouses of Japanese nationals, the minimum income/assett/guarantee requirements for a visa are probably above the defined "poverty line" .... so exclusion on technical income grounds would be autiomatic.
Badge213
The last stimulus back in 2009 I and most foreigners I know got the Taro Aso stimulus, I remember very clearly getting a letter from the city office to register my bank account, getting the money and going strait to paying bills with the one I got.
zichi
15 million people live below the poverty level. The claimants are probably the same who who would qualify for welfare or low incomes. The most dire of people.
kiwiboy
Until you lose your job or have your hours cut.
Matthew Sisco
@Hunter James
I am not sure where the Nakano Ward office gets that information, but I don't see anything being announced that its only for citizens. Perhaps they are thinking of how unemployment benefits work, there is something there about foreign residents I believe. As others have mentioned, in the past when these benefits have been given out foreign residents with juminhyo were given them as well. We pay taxes, why not? In my country, Canada, they are giving benefits to people who lost their jobs, but one of the requirements is 'residing in Canada', so then I get nothing in either country?
Hunter James
@Niloc2806... I’d like to ask what financial benefits did you receive in Japan as a foreign national? Where did you get these? Please provide examples so that I can believe this. I consulted the Nakano city ward office yesterday and got my information. NO FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE FOR FOREIGNERS affect by this outbreak. So if you know any branch of the Government assisting foreigners please kindly share the information. It’s easy to claim that the system doesn’t discriminate without evidence! The staff at my city ward directly told me to consult the American embassy ( being a US citizen ) for information regarding financial assistance as it’s not Japanese Governments responsibility to assist foreign nationals financially. Oh, by the way I’m a white male so most times I’m not discriminated against! If I experienced this then I feel sorry for people of color and the discrimination they must be feeling in Japan when dealing with public officials!
Matthew Sisco
There is a diet member who is currently getting a lot of flack for saying foreigners should not be given this benefit, by the way.
Badge213
The 2009 Taro Aso stimulus applied to all residents of Japan.
Bungle
No taxation without representation!
Strangerland
What makes you think the government has people's bank account information?
Hunter James
@Niloc2806
You are probably correct about this because holding one of these visas indicates that atleast one member in the household is a Japanese national.
Strangerland
My experience is the same that I've never not been eligible for something an equivalent Japanese national would not have been eligible for. One example being the ¥12000 payment in 2008 or 2009 or whenever it was.
Hunter James
If any foreign national gets this assistance then come back and share your experience with us in this comments section. Until then it’s no use debating and sharing the information that I got from my city office then bluntly informed me that there is no financial assistance for foreign nationals residing in Japan affected by the Corona virus outbreak!
runner3
The Japanese government is going to need more money. So far Japan has only tested 35,000 people and we have 2300 confirmed covid 19 cases. That's approximately 1 in every 15 tests. That's scary when you think if they tested more how many positive tests would we have? Do the math.
didou
Meaningless comment . Do you know this country?
All fiscal resident families in Japan will have the right for it, if their revenues have decreased as a result of Coronavirus.
Whatever they are Japanese, foreign or mixed families.
Learn how it works before making any comment.
taj
Hunter Jamese:
taj
There's no financial assistance for anyone in Japan affected by the Corona virus outbreak, at the moment.
Strangerland
It's extremely doubtful that this information is correct. Either the person you were talking to didn't know what they were talking about, or you misunderstood what they were saying. The above comment isn't in line with how things have traditionally been done, and there is nothing to indicate that they are intending to change tack this time.
zichi
Both my Japanese wife and I received the ¥10,000 handout in 2009.
Some foreigners may also be entitled if they are PR and their situation meets the same as required for nationals.
HBJ
I'll await the specific details before passing final judgement - but it definitely seems like a good decision.
It all depends on how they determine 'in need' though.
Hunter James
Foreign nationals being too optimistic about receiving this like a Japanese national I’d say good luck to you all! We shall see the reality when this financial assistance starts!
By the way, you can’t compare the past handouts with this one because there are many contributing factors!
Beanie
For the record, foreign nationals who pay into the employment insurance scheme are just as eligible to collect benefits as Japanese nationals.
And decades living here leads me to assume that foreign nationals working and paying taxes here will be equally eligible to get this benefit. PR or otherwise. Students visa holders, working holiday visa holders could well be different.
City/ward office employees are not in any position to answer questions about this national government support plan, that is still being refined.
M3M3M3
Whether eligibility for this particular program will be extended to foreigners remains to be seen (I suspect it will given the circumstances), but since 2014 it's now settled law that non-citizens have no constitutional right to collect any social welfare payments regardless of how long they've lived in Japan even if they are permanent residents. Nevertheless, it remains entirely within the discretion of local/national government to incude non-citizens in any welfare programs, and many local governments do.
natsu823
What about the other 48 million?
Are 48 million households rich?
Am I missin something?
Educator60
Before taking Hunter Jsmes’ word about this proposed program not applying to foreign residents, I would want to know exactly how the conversation transpired at the ward office. Was it possibly something like this:
James: do you have a program to assist foreigners?
Ward person: No we don’t (have any programs specifically geared for foreigners).
Like others who posted above I have also had no problem receiving various previous “handouts” for low income people, for general stimulation of the economy etc. I got exactly the same amounts, and through the same processes as Japanese members of the family.
Invalid CSRF
1738Kwaaa!!
A modified hello-work covid-19 influenced program? Go line up at the city, and get interviewed about you got impacted by COVID-19? Whilst i thought this is everyone right? I think everyone should be eligible for this program because we all affected. Or allow everyone who is paying unemployment insurance whether they have lost their Job, yet to be lost or didn't lose it also be beneficiaries to this. What good is the insurance if we can't use it these circumstances.
VdAinJapan
Well done Japan, much better than those two masks.
But that said, can I be the party pooper?
...why cash? Can't the people in need receive it directly in their bank account?
fxgai
The BOJ is going to print the money to pay for this anyway, so give the money to anyone who finds it worth their while to go to the municipal office and suffer through the paper work to get it.
kurisupisu
Hopefully , this will be carried out sooner rather than later....
Andy30
Well, it's not like everyone is broke in this country. People have savings etc... This is meant for people that have trouble putting lunch and dinner together.
OssanAmerica
Hope JT sees fit to post an article when this passes and full accurate details are known.
dagon
Personal and anecdotal data only, but if you have a juminhyo and "Mynumber" and you have had any interaction about matters such as residence taxes and pensions the authorities have a wealth of information about your income level. That may not correspond to your current coronavirus impacted situation.
Northernlife
Good to see at least now Abe is heading in the right direction maybe all the backlash he got from his 2 mask program but 20man is not a great deal but a good start..
John Beara
I checked... not first April, is not an April fool.
Woow about to get lit lit 200k ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)
therougou
If they are collecting welfare then hopefully they don't get this bonus on top. Many will just spend it at the pachinko or buying another nintendo ds for their kids to play while they're at pachinko.
zichi
There are foreigners who get welfare support.
TheReds
Forget the 2 masks and use that money and give us more or those who are in need.
zichi
therougou
Other than your personal prejudice what is the evidence that your assumptions are correct? This isn't a bonus but financial support during the current pandemic.
The cost of this will be ¥2 trillion/$18 billion.
Educator60
VdAinJapan
“..why cash? Can't the people in need receive it directly in their bank account?”
I believe the term cash is being used to refer to “money” as opposed to shopping coupons or vouchers that have been used in some previous programs.
In previous “cash” handout programs we received In the mail forms To fill out. There was an option to fill out our account details to have the money deposited, or to go to city hall to revive cash in person.
Fxgai, “give the money to anyone who finds it worth their while to go to the municipal office and suffer through the paper work to get it.“
See above. I expect no visits to city hall will be necessary if you have a bank account. Especially as we are supposed to be cutting down on goi g out of our homes, having unnecessary contact with people etc.
zichi
About 1 million people receive welfare.
Strangerland
If they are collecting welfare, this bonus on top would be nice to help with dealing with the unexpected expenses from society partially shutting down for families who are already on the tightest of budgets.
TARA TAN KITAOKA
THANK U very much , how do we apply ???.
PerformingMonkey
People need to stop spreading misinformation here.