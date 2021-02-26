Gov't to lift state of emergency for 6 prefectures on Sunday

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced Friday that the government will lift its COVID-19 state of emergency for six prefectures on Sunday, but the Tokyo metropolitan area will have to wait for further signs that its situation is improving.
Of the 10 prefectures under the state of emergency, Aichi, Gifu, Osaka, Kyoto, Hyogo and Fukuoka will be removed from the list a week earlier than the scheduled end date of March 7 as infections have declined and the strain on hospitals has eased.
The decision comes as the government seeks to revive an economy hit by plummeting household spending and the absence of foreign tourists. Some health experts, however, warn an early exit could lead to a resurgence in infections.
"It's important that we don't let our guard down," Suga said at a meeting of the government's coronavirus task force after a panel of experts in infectious diseases and other areas approved the move.
To exit the state of emergency, a prefecture must see its situation improve from Stage 4, the worst level on the government's four-point scale.
The stages are based on six key indicators, including the weekly number of infections per 100,000 people and the percentage of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients currently available.
Aichi, Gifu, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo have all cleared most of the criteria. Fukuoka has lagged in bringing down hospital occupancy rates, but the government expects further progress as infection numbers continue to recede, an official said.
Tokyo and neighboring Kanagawa, Chiba and Saitama have seen some improvement but are to remain under the state of emergency for the time being.
Under the state of emergency, people have been asked to refrain from unnecessarily leaving their homes, while restaurants and bars are required to close by 8 p.m. with fines for noncompliance.
Businesses are encouraged to adopt remote working, while attendance at large live events such as concerts and sports has been capped at 5,000.
While the government is eager to get the world's third-largest economy back on track, some health experts have expressed concern an early exit could lead to a resurgence in infections, especially as children enter and graduate from school and companies do their annual new staff intakes. The always busy cherry blossom-viewing season will also enter full swing across the country.
The head of the Japan Medical Association, Toshio Nakagawa, on Thursday warned of complacency among the public, saying, "There is a danger it could send the wrong message that everything is all right now."
Yasutoshi Nishimura, the minister in charge of the COVID-19 response, said in a parliamentary committee meeting Friday the government was planning a "strategic expansion" of infection testing that targets hot spots such as nightlife areas to prevent such a scenario.
Lifting the state of emergency will not mean an immediate return to normalcy, with some measures to be gradually eased. For example, the cap on event attendance will increase to 10,000 before it can be removed entirely.
The nationwide tally of coronavirus cases has fallen from the single-day record of nearly 8,000, logged in early January when the state of emergency was declared, to a little more than 1,000 on Thursday. There were 74 deaths attributed to COVID-19 the same day, down from the peak of 121 in early February but still relatively high.
According to a person in Suga's periphery, he had been leaning toward announcing on Friday that the state of emergency would be lifted for Tokyo and the three neighboring prefectures as scheduled on March 7.
But, the person said, health experts advised him that based on the latest data, such a decision would be premature.
Suga initially declared a state of emergency for one month to Feb 7 for the Tokyo metropolitan area before expanding it to a total of 11 prefectures. The declaration was later extended to March 7, with the exception of Tochigi.© KYODO
12 Comments
Login to comment
smithinjapan
As with the last time, places in Osaka have already extended business hours a week before the thing is lifted anyway, just to prove how arbitrary it is.
snowymountainhell
Geezuz H ! “4:03 p JSTarticle:”JGov set to announce Fri it will lift its SOE in 6 prefs at the end of the month”
*BreakingNews**: Today IS Friday, Feb 26! **and, This IS the end of the month...! ***Get on with it! fFs!
Ricky Sanchez
There was a state of emergency? Did anyone even notice?
Zoroto
As the SOE didn't cause the fall in the case counts, neither will the lifting of it result in a rise.
smithinjapan
Zoroto: "As the SOE didn't cause the fall in the case counts, neither will the lifting of it result in a rise."
Not true. You see, even though the lip-service SOE didn't stop people from travelling to crowded offices in packed trains, or kids playing contact sports while attending overcrowded classes, some people DID avoid otherwise risky behaviour of their own volition. I'm not sure how you don't think it didn't result in a fall in case counts even a little, since it was more than 2000 a day for a while in Tokyo alone after GoTo peaked, and it has fallen considerably (if you believe the numbers, anyway).
But, I mean, you DO have a point, albeit indirectly -- it never really was an SOE to begin with. Nothing at all changed aside from restaurants being asked -- not required -- to close a little earlier.
Simian Lane
Who can’t love this action? The magic number 6, a number the virus, and i , and you, all recognise as anti-viral in the world of science and logic
Zoroto
I don't believe the numbers, even a little bit.
Zoroto
The reason I am saying this is that the death count didn't come down that much. Even if we go with the very high 0.5% (1 out of 200) death rate, there are at least 10,000 cases per day.
didou
I guess you sleep before 8pm......like my grandfather !
Robert Cikki
You don't have to be the tharpest tool in the shed. They were so surprised how the numbers increased after the Go2Travel campaign. Maybe our government could for once listen to health experts or people educated in the field. Otherwise it'll be like a rolercoaster.
Objective
I am confused. Is lifting the SOE going to make things worse? The reason I ask is because the majority of posters were opining that the original SOE would have no effect since the virus doesn't infect only at night.
Based on what I have experienced of living in a large Japanese city, the balance of precaution and maintaining a working economy has been handled well. Japan's approach to only testing the symptomatic hasn't blown up in their face. The general public have been quite prudent and cautious. We know this because of the low percentage of seriously ill and deceased. Those facts cannot be denied unless you are a conspiracy theorist.
Bungle
So, just like everyone else, you haven’t a clue.