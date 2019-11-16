Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Gov't to urge male civil servants to take more than 1-month childcare leave

2 Comments
TOKYO

The Japanese government will begin encouraging male civil service workers to take more than a month of childcare leave starting in fiscal 2020, government sources said Tuesday.

It is considering introducing measures to make it easier for leave applicants to make work arrangements in their absence, and to evaluate managers' performance based partly on how many subordinates take such leave, according to the sources.

The government will soon announce the plan, the sources added.

It has been pushing for gender equality and empowerment of women by promoting a mindset tolerant of paternity leave in the public and private sectors, as the practice of men taking extended leave to care for infants is still not widespread.

According to the National Personnel Authority, 1,350 -- or 21.6 percent -- of male government staff in regular full-time service and eligible for paternity leave, took advantage of this in fiscal 2018.

While that represented a 3.5-point rise from a year earlier and was the highest since fiscal 1992 when the system was introduced, it fell far short of the 99.5 percent rate among women, the authority said.

Its data also showed that of all male government workers who took childcare leave in fiscal 2018, 72.1 percent did so for less than one month.

According to the authority's latest data on those working at municipal government offices, only 4.4 percent of personnel entitled to paternity leave took it in fiscal 2017, up 0.8 percentage points from the year before.

In the private sector, 6.16 percent of new fathers took time off for childcare in fiscal 2018 despite the central government's subsidy program to get more companies to offer them support, in contrast with 82.2 percent among new mothers, according to the labor ministry.

The government is now considering increasing the size of subsidy provided to each company, the sources said.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

Well hey, there was a lot of talk about this issue. And now we’re seeing some action. And if this keeps up, we could see action across the entire Japanese workplace, not just civil servants.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

No, it won’t unless it becomes law...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Urges are going to get you nowhere!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

On a personal note here, and from experience of having raised three children with my wife. The first week after the baby is born HERE, and if it's a typical childbirth not a c-section, Mom is in the hospital, so Dad really does not need a lot of time off, if the house is prepared for the baby.

Next the first week at home, is an adjustment and Mom needs a lot of help, but typically speaking from our experience, after that for about the first month, the baby just eats, sleeps, cries, and needs their diapers changed, it's after the first month that Mom needed more help, getting into a routine of raising the baby.

I was fortunate to work at a place that gave me time off as needed, and I actually took off MORE time 2nd and 3rd months after the kids were born.

Each family is different, and it's really important for Dad's to be involved with the early daily routines of helping Mom with the baby!

Any Dad that puts his work ahead of his wife and baby needs their head examined!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Well hey, either way, it’s definitely a step in the right direction. That’s what I meant by that, no more no less.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

8 Tokyo Bookstores Filled With Foreign-Language Books

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

A Ranking of the Worst Don Quijote Halloween Costumes You Can Buy This Year

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Lifestyle

7 Japanese Baby Products To Stock Up On For Emergencies

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Nov 2-3

Savvy Tokyo

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 of the Creepiest Abandoned Places in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Beyond ‘Kowai’: 10 Japanese Words For When You’re Freaked Out

GaijinPot Blog