Gov't urges Tokyo host, hostess clubs to act to stem coronavirus spikes

Authorities will conduct coronavirus testing in Tokyo's nightlife districts, where infections have surged again, and are urging nightclub hosts and hostess to follow advice on safely interacting with customers, officials said on Friday.
Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who leads Japan's pandemic response, said after meeting Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike and experts in the evening, that the government would carry out tests "strategically" in the nightlife districts.
He did not give details of what such testing would involve but said it would be an aggressive program.
Guidelines for nightclubs include providing customers with enough space with good ventilation and avoiding speaking loudly, Nishimura told reporters earlier.
Tokyo reported a record daily high of 243 new infections on Friday. Infections in the capital have crept up since the government lifted a state of emergency about a month ago, with the Kabukicho red-light district becoming a major source of cases.
Clusters have been found among Kabukicho's many host clubs, where young men entertain women customers over drinks, and also at the female equivalent hostess or "cabaret" clubs.
Outbreaks have also occurred in similar clubs in Ikebukuro's red-light district, as well as in some cafes where women dress up as maids to entertain customers in the Akihabara electronics town.
"Infections are coming out of host and cabaret clubs and it's important to take firm measures there," Nishimura said. "We need to make sure they thoroughly follow guidelines."
Separately, Koike said the metropolis would step up efforts to educate nightlife workers, including with a new video that will be available on its website next week.
Koike showed reporters a clip of the video in which a young host sits at a night club in one frame asking a doctor in the opposite frame, via video chat, what kind of symptoms young people could expect if they contracted the virus.
"In this way, they can pose whatever questions they have directly to a doctor and get easy-to-understand explanations," she said. Questions range from how to safely greet customers to where to go to take a test.
The current coronavirus situation in Tokyo is different to April, when the government imposed a state of emergency and asked people to stay at home and businesses to close. Japan has had about 20,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 980 deaths.
Hokkaido University Professor Hiroshi Nishiura, a member of the government's coronavirus response team, said Japan is at a turning point and it would be too late if no measures are taken appropriately.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
HAMBURGER
Close it all down for 3 months. Not doing so now will mean closing it all down for 3 years starting in the fall.
Cricky
Oh for gods sake! Just shut them down if it's such a problem. We have had years of urges and none have resulted in anything tangible. So I urge those in power to shut the night clubs......see even an urge back at them results in nothing.
divinda
Shinjuku-ku (home to Kabukicho host/hostess bars) gives 100,000 yen to residents who test positive for coronavirus.
This gives an incentive to actualy catch it, which may sound like a good option if you are a young, foolish night-life worker with dwindling customers and little other financial support who already works in a semi-nefarious trade.
So one must wonder how un-intentional all these cases among bar workers really are.
rcch
i say close it all down forever. and while you,re at it, shut down the entire city for a couple of months. complete lockdown.
Jacek Adamczyk
Divinda, you really think people will intentionally contract corona for a one time payment of 100,000? You must think very lowly of them.
It would not even cover their apartment rental fee for a month...
sf2k
Going to have to shut them down completely
WeiWei
Where do you think people live? Single young people do not live in places with rent 10man. For a family of 3-4 you can rent for 10-11man. 1LDK goes for 4-7man.
Midnight Sun Tribe
But having 5000 people at a baseball game is totally ok...
Jacek Adamczyk
I might have overstated. But the point still stands. Do you expect these people to opt for a 10man payment instead of the usual salary which is at least twice that much..?
divinda
Yes. People are idiots.
Can I ask, would you work in a sleezy host/hostess bar? These people think this is an acceptable lifestyle.
And while some may not be purely intentional, the money certainly acts as a nice cushion that says its OK to keep on working there, that its OK to not be particularly cautious with customers, and if the bars do start to close, then it'd perhaps be better while out of work to get this virus and the cash.
Simian Lane
Everything about the government action here is infuriating. Hypocritical, complacent, and condescending.
Jacek Adamczyk
Just because you and me would not, it is not your place to tell them how to live their lives.
A lot of assumptions about them, you have.
They are just trying to make a living. Not everyone can be a worker at a corpo...
smithinjapan
So, once again, the government wants everyone else to act in order to make its own inaction look better. If they want the clubs to stop being one source of spread, CLOSE THEM DOWN. It will harm some people, and the economy a little, and darned but it might hurt someone in the next election, but if the government is being serious about health, they need to close some things down again, if not do an ACTUAL lockdown this time. Just tell Koike that the Olympics are off if numbers aren't down by the end of July... THEN she'll act.
DMW
Check the constitution. the government does not have the legal authority to order or restrict movement