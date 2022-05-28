Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A tank takes part in the Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force annual live-fire exercise at the GSDF's Higashi-Fuji training camp in Shizuoka Prefecture on Saturday. Photo: KYODO
national

Ground Self Defense Forces conduct live fire drill

SHIZUOKA

Japan's Ground Self Defense Forces on Saturday held a live-fire drill at their training grounds near Gotemba, Shizuoka Prefecture.

The annual exercise, held since 1961, comes as the government moves to expand the role of the Self-Defense Forces and boost the defense budget.

About 3,300 GSDF personnel participated, using 36 tanks, amphibious vehicles and Osprey aircraft. Some 57 tons of live ammunition worth 800 million yen were used, the defense ministry said.

The exercise was based on the scenario that a remote Japanese island had been invaded.

The exercise is the biggest event staged by the Ground Self-Defense Forces each year. Members of the public, chosen by lottery, are usually invited to watch the drills, but because of the coronavirus, no spectators were invited.

Beautiful photo

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Disrespectful of Fuji san

0 ( +0 / -0 )

