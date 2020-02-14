Guests on quarantined cruise ship leaving kind messages on cabin doors

By Ben K, grape Japan

The quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship now docked at Yokohama Port has sadly become the site of the second-largest outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outside China. According to NHK News, out of a total of 3,700 people on board, 218 of them, including 11 crew members, have been identified as infected with the virus as of February 13.

Naturally, concern is running high both within the rooms where guests are confined and within the halls for those who take care of them. More than 1,000 crew members are wearing their uniforms, masks and gloves, as they go about their duties on board the quarantined ship, interacting with passengers who are potentially infected.

Some guests are aware of the crew's difficult situation. As reported by Twitter user Tina (@keto444), caring guests have taken it upon themselves to show their appreciation by leaving kind messages of support in front of their doors.

"This may be unrelated to my followers but my heart aches from seeing the news, so there's something I want to say. Actually, I used to work for Diamond Princess until summer of last year. It makes me so sad that the media's way of reporting is so negative. The truth is that everyone is grateful to each other and doing their best. These pictures were sent to me by a friend now working on board."

