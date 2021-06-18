Health experts warn of Olympic COVID-19 threat; prefer no spectators

Japan's top medical experts warned on Friday that holding the Olympics during the COVID-19 pandemic could increase infections, and said banning all spectators was the least risky option, setting up a possible collision with organizers.
The report, led by top health adviser Shigeru Omi, was released after Tokyo 2020's organizing committee chief told the Sankei newspaper she wanted to allow up to 10,000 spectators at stadiums for the global sport extravaganza, which kicks off on July 23. Japan is pushing ahead with hosting the delayed Games despite worries about another surge in COVID-19 infections and strong public opposition, although organizers have banned spectators from overseas.
"This event is different from ordinary sports events in scale and social interest and because it overlaps with summer vacations ... there is a risk the movement of people and opportunities to interact during the Olympics will spread infections and strain the medical system," the experts said. "Holding with Games without spectators is the least risky option and we think desirable." A final decision on domestic spectators will be made at a meeting to be held as early as Monday among Tokyo 2020 organizers, the International Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee, Japanese government and Tokyo Metropolitan Government.
"I would like it to be held with spectators. I plan to head into the five-way meeting with that in mind," the Sankei newspaper quoted Tokyo 2020 head Seiko Hashimoto as saying.
Hashimoto said the advice from Omi would be discussed among the IOC and others.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's government decided on Thursday to ease emergency coronavirus curbs in nine prefectures including Tokyo while keeping some "quasi-emergency" restrictions.
Omi's experts agreed that the number of spectators at domestic events could be raised to 10,000, but only in areas where "quasi-emergency" measures, including limiting restaurant hours, have been lifted.
Tokyo is scheduled to be under the lesser restrictions until July 11 after the state of emergency - the third since April last year - expires for the capital on June 20.
The lifting of earlier emergencies has been followed by fresh increases in infections and strains on hospitals.
The experts report said organizers should be prepared to act swiftly to ban spectators or declare another state of emergency if needed. It also recommended that if spectators are allowed, restrictions should be tough, including limiting them to residents of the local area.
Omi, a former World Health Organization official has become increasingly outspoken about the risks the event may spread the virus. Earlier this month, he told parliament it was "not normal" to hold the Games during a pandemic.
Hiroshi Nishiura, a Kyoto University professor and epidemiology adviser on the government's pandemic response who is a signatory to the Omi recommendations, said he believed cancelling the Games would be best, but that decision was for the government and organizers.
"If the epidemic situation worsened, no spectators and cancelling the Games in the middle (of the event) should be debated," he told Reuters.
Japan's public remains concerned about the risks. A survey by NHK public TV this month showed 32% favored a cap on spectators, 29% wanted no spectators and 31% wanted the Games to be cancelled.
Japan has not experienced the explosive outbreaks seen elsewhere but a recent surge and initially slow vaccinations rollout prompted concerns about strains on the medical system.© Thomson Reuters 2021.
14 Comments
Beto Ramirez
We prefer no Olympics! Get that through your thick skulls, “experts”!
foreignbrotherhoodarmy
The JOC rats will just decrease the amount of spectators allowed to a “safe” level.
Asiaman7
OMiGot!
virusrex
By now it should be clear that the government is not going to listen to health based recommendations, the games will not be cancelled no matter what happens with the pandemic and if they can get away with it they will get as many spectators as possible so some people can make a lot of money.
klausdorth
" ....... without spectators is the least risky option and we think desirable."
Friendly and politely spoken. I would've used a more direct language!
Derek Grebe
So if we "reduce" the number of spectators to 10,000 per event, let's just pause to consider...
How are those 10,000 people going to travel to the venues to make sure they arrive on time?
They will all pile into trains, pass through the station closest to the venue at roughly the same time, and all squeeze into the trains at the same time on their way home.
That's if they're good, rule-obeying citizens.
But given they are a) Olympic fans and b) will have just experienced as close to their dream as they're going to get, and c) will be thirsty after spending hours in the merciless July sun...
What are the odds more than a few might not be able to spot a couple of bars going under the radar and enjoy a few drinks, you know, like humans do?
If Shibuya dance clubs were open until 4am last Monday (which I know for a fact they were), what bar-owner is going to turn away 10,000 thirsty fans?
This is going to be carnage.
Gooch
Sounds like the establishment are getting frustrated that more and more plebs are getting tired of the fear mongering, don't want a bar of the jab if they can avoid it, and want to get their normal lives back.
So what do they do? Why, throw out some threat that no spectators will be allowed at the Olympics. This might only be a threat to people who wanted the Games to go head anyway, which seems to be a majority.
Caution is advised around anything to do with NHK. Their nightly news is simply an exercise in fear mongering and an ad for vaccines. Never once in their interviews with hand-picked experts or obviously curated comments from "random" people on the street does anyone show clear skepticism toward the preferred government line. Glad I don't pay for it.
Gooch
Ligger2
Dr. Omi is credited with the eradication of polio in the 37 countries.
Professor Nishiura proved that reducing person to person contact could prevent or reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Why doesn't the government pay attention to these two heroic people?
noriahojanen
That's my preference, too. It's also a likely and viable scenario, the last defense line into which the IOC/Tokyo would be able to withdraw or compromise in order to keep the Games going.
And further accelerate the rollout. That's what the Japanese government/host Tokyo should do right now for its people.
CrashTestDummy
None of the COVID policy guidelines are based on hard science. So arbitrary.
blvtzpk
Where are all these trouble-making, conspiracy theorist, fear-mongers coming from???
/s
bass4funk
So if that’s the case, cancel the damn games! The majority of people won’t watch them anyway? If you feel it helps inflate your egos and nothing more or you got your palms greased, I get it, bit if you know the dangers, just cancel the games, peoples lives or the games, which is more important? Wait....I think I know the answer.....
marcelito
Health experts warn of Olympic COVID-19 threat; prefer no spectators....and as expected Suga govt doesn't give a damn, gives everyone te proverbial finger and says it will allow 10 thousand fans per event. LDP cronies need to make money, public can pick up the cost of staging this debacle. LDP at its finest.