Heavy rain floods parts of Japan recovering from typhoons

Volunteers walk in the rain after the second round of the Zozo Championship PGA Tour was postponed due to heavy rain at the Accordia Golf Narashino country club in Inzai, Chiba Prefecture, on Friday.

By Lee Jin-man

Torrential rain caused flooding Friday in towns east of Tokyo, prompting fresh concerns in areas still recovering from recent typhoons.

Footage showed muddy waters spilling from a river in Chiba Prefecture where pedestrians waded through waist-deep floods. A highway toll gate near the Narita International Airport was temporarily closed for safety. A supermarket in Narita City was flooded, and store staff were sweeping out and wiping water with mops.

No casualties or damage have been reported.

The Japan Meteorological Agency predicted up to 180 millimeters of rain Friday morning in the next 24 hours. Japan's NHK public television said that an average rainfall for the entire month has fallen just in half-day Friday. The downpours were coming from a low-pressure system hovering above Japan's main island.

More than 9,000 homes, including 6,000 of them in the Chiba prefecture and 2,500 others in nearby Ibaraki prefecture, were without electricity, according to the Tokyo Electric Power Co that supplies power in the region.

Chiba city issued an evacuation advisory to residents in several districts due to a growing risk of flooding or mudslides.

Local media reported two dams upstream are expected to release buildup water, urging residents downstream to evacuate as a precaution.

Many areas in Chiba were still recovering from September typhoon damage when Typhoon Hagibis this month caused widespread flooding farther north, leaving more than 80 people dead or presumed dead across Japan.

Residents in central and northern Japan, including Nagano and Fukushima, which were among the worst hit by Hagibis, were also urged to take precautions.

The heavy rain also washed out the second round of the golf Zozo Championship at Inzai, Chiba Prefecture.

