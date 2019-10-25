Heavy rain floods parts of Japan recovering from typhoons

Torrential rain caused flooding Friday in towns east of Tokyo, prompting fresh concerns in areas still recovering from recent typhoons.
Footage showed muddy waters spilling from a river in Chiba Prefecture where pedestrians waded through waist-deep floods. A highway toll gate near the Narita International Airport was temporarily closed for safety. A supermarket in Narita City was flooded, and store staff were sweeping out and wiping water with mops.
No casualties or damage have been reported.
The Japan Meteorological Agency predicted up to 180 millimeters of rain Friday morning in the next 24 hours. Japan's NHK public television said that an average rainfall for the entire month has fallen just in half-day Friday. The downpours were coming from a low-pressure system hovering above Japan's main island.
More than 9,000 homes, including 6,000 of them in the Chiba prefecture and 2,500 others in nearby Ibaraki prefecture, were without electricity, according to the Tokyo Electric Power Co that supplies power in the region.
Chiba city issued an evacuation advisory to residents in several districts due to a growing risk of flooding or mudslides.
Local media reported two dams upstream are expected to release buildup water, urging residents downstream to evacuate as a precaution.
Many areas in Chiba were still recovering from September typhoon damage when Typhoon Hagibis this month caused widespread flooding farther north, leaving more than 80 people dead or presumed dead across Japan.
Residents in central and northern Japan, including Nagano and Fukushima, which were among the worst hit by Hagibis, were also urged to take precautions.
The heavy rain also washed out the second round of the golf Zozo Championship at Inzai, Chiba Prefecture.© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
11 Comments
Login to comment
Chip Star
I hope everyone stays safe and recovers quickly.
RickyC
evacuate to where? did they show anywhere to go?
Aly Rustom
really bad now but should abate by tonight.
zichi
Rained hard all night in Kansai. All areas have evacuating places including schools and other buildings. You need to know your area.
Laguna
Schools are generally located on the highest ground in the area.
RickyC
If it's that straight-forward, how come we experience close to 100 death in the last disaster?
The strong typhoons are irresistible; accepting that with all my heart. However we lost most of these lifes because of the flood like a third-world country, it was not because of strong winds.
cccatch
Most of the deaths are the elderly and the ones who are reluctant to evacuate.
Alex Einz
Run to the hills
Sceptical
I hope there will be no more fatalities in this tropical storm. The ¥160 Billion spent for the foreign and local guest this week and the next still comes to my mind. I wonder what comes to the new Emperors mind right now after spending that much. And I also wonder if He ever received any word of sympathy for the victims from his guests.
zichi
¥16 billion spent on the emperor enthronement ceremony. Government released ¥750 million immediately following the typhoon disaster to help those in the evacuation centers. Then released further money ti help with the reconstruction but many individuals will still suffer great financial lost. Maybe crowd funding would help.
¥16 billion is excessive but the planning of the ceremony took many months with 2500 foreign leaders and dignities so impossible to postpone unless Tokyo had taken a direct hit.
The ceremonies have not finished and involves about 5 or 6 of them. Next month another ceremony takes place in secret and all night, but attended by 1,000 guest costing about ¥2 billion.
Sceptical
The ¥160 Billion spent for the foreign and local guest this week and the next still comes to my mind. I
Sorry. Got confused with ¥16 Billion and 160 Oku yen.