Heavy rain hits southern Kyushu; woman buried in landslide dies

Heavy rain hit southern Kyushu Monday, leaving one woman dead after a landslide, while local governments issued evacuation advisories to around 1.2 million people.
The Japan Meteorological Agency warned of possible landslides and floods, forecasting severe rainfall may continue to hit some western Japan regions through around Thursday.
The atmosphere has become unstable as warm air from the south hit a seasonal rain front stretching to western and eastern Japan from the East China Sea, according to the agency.
Local governments in Kagoshima, Miyazaki and Kumamoto prefectures issued evacuation advisories. A woman in her 70s who was rescued in Kagoshima after she was buried by mud that had engulfed her house early Monday was later confirmed dead.
Some Kyushu shinkansen bullet train services between Kumamoto and Kagoshima-Chuo stations were temporarily suspended. A national road has been closed in Kagoshima due to a landslide.
On Monday, the amount of rain in Satsumasendai in Kagoshima Prefecture reached 290 millimeters in 12 hours through 9 a.m., equivalent to the average monthly rainfall for July.
Downpours of more than 60 mm an hour were measured in Satsumasendai in Kumamoto Prefecture and Ebino in Miyazaki Prefecture on Monday morning, according to the weather agency.
Record amounts of rain were observed in Kirishima and Hioki in Kagoshima Prefecture with 241.5 mm and 233 mm, respectively, in six hours.© KYODO
Lamilly
Time for souwesters, wellies and brollies
rsneha
https://www.accuweather.com/
kohakuebisu
After last year, the government has been trying to get people to understand the differences between orders and advisories and the other terminology being used. They can only do so much, but I hope it has worked.
During the recent tsunami warning, the TV had a big display saying "TSUNAMI! NIGERO! (RUN AWAY)" No-one seeing that could claim they didn't understand how serious the potential danger was.
Laguna
Kumamoto City was spared a direct hit - most of it was to the north or south. But the rivers are full.
Do the hustle
Kyushu seems to cop it every summer. I hope everybody obeyed the evacuation orders and are safe.
bass4funk
I hope it won’t be like last year. Kurume and Ogori were just devastated, Youme town was underwater and in Ogori they closed down the AEON Mall, took months to re-open it, hope we don’t see a repeat of that again.
zichi
Heavy rains across the whole of East Asia causing major problems and deaths across the region. Climate change.