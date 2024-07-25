 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Heavy rain in northern Japan triggers floods and landslides

1 Comment
TOKYO

Heavy rain hit northern Japan Thursday, triggering floods and landslides, disrupting transportation systems and forcing hundreds of residents to take shelter at safer grounds.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued emergency warnings of heavy rain for several municipalities in the Yamagata and Akita prefecture, where warm and humid air was flowing.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida urged the affected area’s residents to “put safety first” and pay close attention to the latest information from the authorities.

According to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency, one person went missing in Yuzawa city — in the Akita Prefecture — after being hit by a landslide at a road construction site.

Rescue workers in the city evacuated 11 people from the flooded area with the help of a boat.

In the neighboring Yamagata Prefecture, more than 10 centimeters of rain fell in the hardest-hit Yuza and Sakata towns within an hour earlier Thursday.

Thousands of residents in the area were advised to take shelter at higher and safer grounds, but it was not immediately known how many people took that advice.

Yamagata Shinkansen bullet train services were partially suspended on Thursday, according to East Japan Railway Company.

The agency predicted up to 20 centimeters of more rainfall in the region through Friday evening, urging residents to remain cautious.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Climate change, due to the burning of fossil fuels, in action.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Trash Talk: A Guide to Garbage Disposal in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Old Public Hall of Hakodate Ward

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events for July 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Toyota Oiden Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Quick-Fix Japanese Women’s Health Products Under ¥3,500

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Bihoro Pass

GaijinPot Travel

Haikara-Go Historical Tram

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

100 Yen Shop Must-Haves for the Kitchen

Savvy Tokyo

How To Remove Your Middle Name and Register a Legal Alias in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Haunted Houses In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog