Heavy rainfall hits southern Kyushu; evacuation orders issued

Rice fields are flooded in Mashiki, Kumamoto Prefecture, on Monday, following heavy rain that hit southern Kyushu region.

Heavy rain hit southern Kyushu on Monday, prompting local governments to issue evacuation orders and advisories to around 1.2 million people.

The Japan Meteorological Agency meanwhile warned of possible landslides and floods also hitting other areas with heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning strikes expected Monday in eastern Japan and through around Thursday in western Japan regions.

In Kagoshima Prefecture where evacuation orders have been issued to about 6,000 people in 2,859 households, a woman in her 70s was rescued after she was buried by mud that had engulfed her house.

In the prefecture, a national road has been closed due to a landslide. Some Kyushu shinkansen bullet train services between Kumamoto and Kagoshima-Chuo stations were temporarily suspended.

On Monday morning, downpours of more than 60 millimeters an hour were measured in Satsumasendai in Kagoshima and Ebino in Miyazaki Prefecture, according to the weather agency.

Record amounts of rain were observed in Kirishima and Hioki in Kagoshima with 241.5 mm and 233 mm in six hours, respectively.

A seasonal rain front is expected to remain in place through around Thursday, stretching to eastern Japan from the East China Sea over the Pacific Ocean, the weather agency said, warning that severe rainfall could hit the Kyushu region for several days.

In the 24-hour period through 6 a.m. Tuesday, 200 mm of rain is forecast in southern Kyushu and 100 mmm in the northern Kyushu, Shikoku and Kinki regions, the agency said.

