Heavy snow hits western, central, northern Japan

Heavy snow fell in the Chugoku, Kinki, Tokai and Hokuriku regions on Monday for the second straight day, causing flight cancellations and delays to train services.

Traffic disruptions due to accidents on frozen roads have also occurred along parts of the Tohoku, Meishin, Maizuru-Wakasa and Kanetsu expressways, Fuji TV reported.

Japan Airlines (JAL) and All Nippon Airways (ANA) canceled more than 130 flights on Sunday and about 40 on Monday. JR Central and JR West said that services on the Tokaido and Sanyo shinkansen lines had been delayed, while 117 express train services in the northern Kinki region had been cancelled.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the heavy snow which began on Sunday is likely to continue through Tuesday, with up to 90 cms of snow forecast for the Hokuriku region by 6 a.m., 80 cms in the Tokai and Kinki regions and 60 cms in Tohoku. The agency has also issued warnings for strong winds and avalanches.

The agency said the heavy snow and freezing temperatures are being caused by a massive polar air mass with a temperature of minus 50 degrees hovering over western and central Japan.

Record snowfall was recorded in the 24 hours from early Sunday to 6:30 a.m. Monday in Hikone, Shiga Prefecture (68 cms) and Asago, Hyogo Prefecture (71 cms).

Meanwhile, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency and local police officials are urging residents in areas where there is heavy snow to exercise caution when clearing snow from the roof and to beware of falling snow. In order to prevent houses from collapsing under the weight of snow, many people including the elderly often use a ladder to climb up onto their roofs but lose their footing on the snowy roofs.

Police have asked people not to go up onto their roofs alone, or if they do, tie a rope around their waist and fasten it securely to a sturdy part of the roof, if they can.

© Japan Today