Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People walk in the snow in front of Nagoya Station on Monday. Photo: KYODO
national

Heavy snow hits western, central, northern Japan

2 Comments
TOKYO

Heavy snow fell in the Chugoku, Kinki, Tokai and Hokuriku regions on Monday for the second straight day, causing flight cancellations and delays to train services.

Traffic disruptions due to accidents on frozen roads have also occurred along parts of the Tohoku, Meishin, Maizuru-Wakasa and Kanetsu expressways, Fuji TV reported.

Japan Airlines (JAL) and All Nippon Airways (ANA) canceled more than 130 flights on Sunday and about 40 on Monday. JR Central and JR West said that services on the Tokaido and Sanyo shinkansen lines had been delayed, while 117 express train services in the northern Kinki region had been cancelled.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the heavy snow which began on Sunday is likely to continue through Tuesday, with up to 90 cms of snow forecast for the Hokuriku region by 6 a.m., 80 cms in the Tokai and Kinki regions and 60 cms in Tohoku. The agency has also issued warnings for strong winds and avalanches.

The agency said the heavy snow and freezing temperatures are being caused by a massive polar air mass with a temperature of minus 50 degrees hovering over western and central Japan.

Record snowfall was recorded in the 24 hours from early Sunday to 6:30 a.m. Monday in Hikone, Shiga Prefecture (68 cms) and Asago, Hyogo Prefecture (71 cms).

Meanwhile, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency and local police officials are urging residents in areas where there is heavy snow to exercise caution when clearing snow from the roof and to beware of falling snow. In order to prevent houses from collapsing under the weight of snow, many people including the elderly often use a ladder to climb up onto their roofs but lose their footing on the snowy roofs.

Police have asked people not to go up onto their roofs alone, or if they do, tie a rope around their waist and fasten it securely to a sturdy part of the roof, if they can.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

the pattering down of snow causing traffic disruptions is a welcome bump in the headlines, and when you’re wrapped up warm like a baby in a Uniqlo jacket.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

If it was a warm weather front that hit northern Japan, our usual suspects would scream about global warming....

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Fashion

From Head to Toe: The Fluffiest Loungewear for Winter

Savvy Tokyo

8 Winter Towns in Japan that Feel Like the North Pole

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Christmas Dining: Tokyo’s Best Restaurants For The Holiday Season

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tweet of the Week #161: Warm Up with Colonel Sanders in a Yuzu Bath

GaijinPot Blog

Finding the Perfect Present for Your Japanese Office

GaijinPot Blog

6 Cool Jobs in Japan if You Have Better-Than Average Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Teen Romance Flicks to Improve Your Listening Skills

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese Christmas Movies to Watch this Holiday Season

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tweet of the Week #160: The Kanji of the Year is Gold

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 20-26

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 50

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘What’s Wrong With A Traditional New Year’s?’

Savvy Tokyo