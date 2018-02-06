Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Heavy snow in Fukui traps 1,500 cars

2 Comments
TOKYO

A heavy snowfall in central Japan brought road traffic to a standstill on Tuesday, trapping some 1,500 cars, local officials said, adding they have asked the military for help but have not heard of any injuries or illness among those trapped.

Snow reached 1.36 meters in Fukui Prefecture on Tuesday afternoon, the heaviest snowfall in nearly four decades in the region, a local meteorological observatory said.

The traffic standstill, stretching for about 10 km in the prefecture, was caused by some cars going off the shoulder of the road in the snowstorm and others stopping to put on tire chains as a precautionary measure, an official at a local office of the Transport Ministry said.

"We have blocked traffic heading into the affected area, so no more cars will join the jam. In some parts, cars have resumed moving, but only to be caught in a standstill again," the official said.

The snowfall in Fukui is expected to continue at least until Wednesday morning, the local observatory said.

© Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

How can Space Design help you succeed in Tokyo?

2 Comments
Login to comment

Not a single snow plow to be seen...?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

This article is out of date missing a lot of information. At least one person has died as of last night.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Cities

Yuasa

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Ume: Japan’s Most Beautiful Early Spring Blossoms

Savvy Tokyo

School Events

School Events: February & March 2018

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

How To Get Back On Your Feet After Friends Move Away From Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Cold Comforts: From OTC Japanese Drugs to Home Remedies for Flu Season

GaijinPot Blog

Events

This Week In Japan, Feb.5-Feb.11, 2018

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog