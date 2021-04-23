Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Wikipedia/Lionel Rigal
national

High school kendo coach caught forcing students to pay birthday-tribute money

By Ingrid Tsai, SoraNews24
TOKYO

Extracurricular activities are common, if not sometimes mandatory, in Japan for middle school and high school students. Whether it’s getting some exercise or pursuing something one is personally interested in, club time should ideally be fun and engaging. However, for one kendo club, participating students were forced to cough up money for their coach’s birthday.

Supervising a kendo club in Ehime Prefecture’s Ozu city, the 61-year-old individual was recently caught by school authorities for making all 29 members pay 5,000 yen each in tribute for his birthday. In total, he pocketed 145,000 yen from the poor students. And while this event itself is horrifying, the extortion didn’t end there.

Since 2009, the offending coach has demanded money from high school students to celebrate his birthday six times. Students who didn’t pay were excluded from participating in kendo competitions whereas students who paid more money than was demanded were treated favorably. and if the total amount of money collected was not to the coach’s liking, he would rebuke the club captain as a show of aggression.

Netizens quickly took to Twitter to express their shock and disgust at the man’s horrendous behavior:

“Wow, his heart must be strong… to not die from the shame of extorting students for money.”

“Soooo is he gonna get arrested or not?”

“Like a high school bully shaking down the pockets of his kohai…”

Thankfully, the school has already dismissed the coach as of April 16, though it’s unknown whether he will be pursued with further charges or be even arrested. Hopefully he never supervises youngsters again and the affected students receive a new and much kinder coach in the near future for an amazing form of martial arts.

Source: YouTube/ANNnewsCH via Livedoor News/Abema Times via Hachima Kiko

The students appear to have done this for 12 years. A direct result of Japanese people being indoctrinated to not question authority.

4 ( +5 / -1 )

You guys! Again? Oh, gosh. You shouldn’t have!” It’s like asking your ‘friends’ to throw you a “surprise party”.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Looks like he had to “remind them” every 2 years or so.

- “Since 2009”, the offending coach demanded money from students to celebrate his birthday “six times.” -

On the alternate years, the students were more “conscientious”. Probably another ’virtuehe instilled in their ‘training’.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

He should be investigated further more for other illegal activities, guaranteed there are several more based on this fact.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Strange that he’s not named and shamed.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

And the parents didn't realize something was strange? This guy should lose his teaching license and also should be charged.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Agreed @Mark 7:24am. What about the other five or six birthdays?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

”Tip of the iceberg”? @Mark 7:24am

“¥5000 x 29(+/-) = ¥145,000. Only 6 birthdays? How about 12 years with 12 birthdays?” -

1 ( +1 / -0 )

At 61 I would speculate the guy has been doing it for long time. Just in the past the amounts were much smaller.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Sorry, @dbsaiya 7:33am How should this be any different. The government doesn’t even take the ‘teaching licenses’ away from ‘known pedophiles’ that can then migrate from school district to school district without any criminal background checks or a National Convicted Sex Offenders List.

- “And the parents didn't realize something was strange? This guy should lose his teaching license and also should be charged.” -

Ultimately, the responsibility falls on the school board and ‘selective’ prosecution. The board will make an apology, offering “We will endeavor to ensure there is no ‘such’ reoccurrence”.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

