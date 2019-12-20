High school student dies after jumping into Tama River after losing rap contest

A 16-year-old high school student died after jumping into the Tama River in Kawasaki as a penalty for losing a rap contest with his friends on Thursday night.

According to police, shortly before 10 p.m., a boy called 119 saying that his friend had jumped from a bridge into the Tama River and had not surfaced, Fuji TV reported.

Police and firefighters searched the area and found the body of Ratsuki Ota on the river bed about five meters downstream. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead due to drowning.

Police said Ota had been hanging out with five other classmates, and had jumped into the river as a penalty for losing a “rap contest.”

