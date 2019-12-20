Newsletter Signup Register / Login
High school student dies after jumping into Tama River after losing rap contest

6 Comments
KAWASAKI

A 16-year-old high school student died after jumping into the Tama River in Kawasaki as a penalty for losing a rap contest with his friends on Thursday night.

According to police, shortly before 10 p.m., a boy called 119 saying that his friend had jumped from a bridge into the Tama River and had not surfaced, Fuji TV reported.

Police and firefighters searched the area and found the body of Ratsuki Ota on the river bed about five meters downstream. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead due to drowning.

Police said Ota had been hanging out with five other classmates, and had jumped into the river as a penalty for losing a “rap contest.”

Which bridge? Some are really high up.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Poor kid

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Why are you determining it is a bullying so soon? Is it so far out of your imagination that the kids all consented to a stupid bet, he lost and he jumped because of his belief that a promise is a promise rather than coercion?

Point taken; could have been kids exercising the bet and he jumped on his own accord.

I dont take bullying out of the equation since if it was indeed bullying, those bullies would use that story to cover their ass. Dead man tells no tale. And judge me for all i care but bullying is rampart here, and there is a dead teen, and I see this being reported as a PRANK.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Play stupid games and win stupid prizes.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

RIP to the kid. His friends must be in a state. Losing a mate when you're that age is devestating.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

RIP silly one, condolences to your parents and family.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

