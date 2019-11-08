Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Hino Sangyo Festival to be held in Tokyo this weekend

TOKYO

The 53rd annual Hino Sangyo Festival will be held on Saturday and Sunday around the Shimin-no-Mori Fureai Hall in Hino City, Tokyo. The festival starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday and 9:30 a.m. on Sunday and ends at 3 p.m. both days.

The Hino Sangyo Festival puts a spotlight on local sangyo, or industry, and aims to connect visitors with the farmers, engineers, and businesses that make our everyday lives possible.

Attractions will include county fair style shopping bazaars, food stalls, and farming and tech exhibitions, as well as kid-friendly games and parasport activities.

Visit the event website at www.city.hino.lg.jp/languages/english/1010557.html for details and access information.

No Comment
Login to comment

