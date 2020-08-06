Hiroshima marks 75th anniversary of A-bombing

Hiroshima marked the 75th anniversary of its atomic bombing by the United States on Thursday, with its mayor urging the international community to unite against serious threats to humanity -- be they nuclear weapons or the novel coronavirus pandemic -- by spurning nationalistic and isolationist policies.
At a time when tensions between some world powers have heightened over the origin of the virus and geopolitical rivalry in the face of the global economic slowdown, Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui said countries should put aside their differences and come together to overcome both man-made and natural challenges.
"Civil society must reject self-centered nationalism and unite against all threats," he said at the annual ceremony at Peace Memorial Park near Ground Zero, which was this time scaled down drastically due to a recent spike in infections in Japan.
After a moment of silence was observed at 8:15 a.m., the exact time of the bombing on Aug. 6, 1945, Matsui said the city recovered as a result of people working closely not to repeat its tragic past.
"Hiroshima considers it our duty to build in civil society a consensus that the people of the world must unite to achieve nuclear weapons abolition and lasting world peace," he said.
In his speech, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said each country must step up efforts to "remove a sense of mistrust through mutual involvement and dialogue," amid the severe security environment and widening differences between nations' positions on nuclear disarmament.
Appearing at his 10th ceremony as mayor, Matsui also called for the Japanese government to sign and ratify a U.N. treaty to ban nuclear weapons to "enhance its role as mediator" between nuclear and non-nuclear-weapon states.
Japan has refused to participate in the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, which was adopted in 2017, along with the world's nuclear-weapon states as it sits under the U.S. nuclear umbrella.
Abe did not refer to the treaty in his speech but said it is Japan's duty, as the only country that has suffered atomic bombings in war, to continue working toward the abolishment of nuclear weapons.
"I pledge here, in the city of Hiroshima, where people have been praying for eternal peace, that (Japan) will do everything it can for the realization of a world free of nuclear weapons and lasting peace," he said.
In a video message, U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who had to cancel his initial plan to be part of the event due to the pandemic, said, "The only way to totally eliminate nuclear risk is to totally eliminate nuclear weapons."
The ceremony was held with a limited number of guests with seats spread apart to maintain social distancing. However, the number of countries sending representatives to the event was roughly the same as it had been in recent years. The city said officials from 83 nations and the European Union were scheduled to participate.
A uranium-core atomic bomb named "Little Boy" dropped by a U.S. bomber exploded above Hiroshima 75 years ago, killing an estimated 140,000 people by the end of 1945.
A second atomic bomb was dropped on Nagasaki on Aug. 9, and Japan surrendered six days later, marking the end of World War II.
The combined number of hibakusha, or survivors of the two atomic bombings, stood at 136,682 as of March, down about 9,200 from a year earlier, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said, adding their average age was 83.31.
The 75th anniversary is being marked at a time when the global health crisis has prevented some countries from cooperating closely, with the confrontation between China and the United States, both major nuclear powers and the world's two largest economies, especially escalating.
U.S. President Donald Trump has blamed China for spreading the highly-contagious virus since it was first detected late last year in the country's central city of Wuhan and triggering the ensuing economic fallout.
China, on the other hand, has defended its handling of the pandemic and accused the United States of fueling a new Cold War, when their relations have already been complicated by a number of issues, including trade practices, cybersecurity and the situation in Hong Kong.© KYODO
0 Comments
Login to comment
utorsa
The nuking of Hiroshima and then Nagasaki were two of the most disgusting and cowardly war crimes ever committed.
They were little more than a brutal and cynical live human experiment on women and children. The depravity and racism of the US government and military is apparent from Harry Truman's demented giggling prior to his announcement of the mass murders at Hiroshima:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d42dMSAltnQ
See Kermit Beahan gloat as he claims responsibility for nuking the women and children of Nagasaki:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VdJyOBriLTI&t=39s
As Brig. Gen. Carter W. Clarke, the officer in charge of preparing MAGIC intercepted cable summaries in 1945, stated:
"….we brought them [the Japanese] down to an abject surrender through the accelerated sinking of their merchant marine and hunger alone, and when we didn't need to do it, and we knew we didn't need to do it, and they knew that we knew we didn't need to do it, we used them as an experiment for two atomic bombs."
As the historical record shows, six of the seven US WWII five star officers concluded that the nuking of hundreds of thousands of civilians was unnecessary. In fact, the nuking was one of the most brutal and cynical atrocities ever committed. As Admiral Chester W. Nimitz stated:
"The atomic bomb played no decisive part, from a purely military standpoint, in the defeat of Japan. The Japanese had, in fact, already sued for peace before the destruction of Hiroshima and before the Russian entry into the war…."
Truman's own diaries show that he prolonged hostilities until the nukes were ready. We also know that he lied to the US public when he stated that Hiroshima was a "military target".
Prior to nuking Hiroshima, the U.S. military had already obliterated over 60 Japanese cities with napalm and white phosphorous. This conclusively proves that Hiroshima and Nagasaki had little value other than as an opportunity for the US military to conduct nuke testing on human subjects.
In this connection, Paul Tibbets is on record as stating that Hiroshima was set aside as a "virgin" test city. Additionally, the primary targets at Hiroshima were residential in nature with the overwhelming majority of casualties being civilian. In fact, Honkawa Elementary school was mere meters from the epicenter of the Hiroshima nuke strike.